Central Delhi Traffic Changed Suicide Bomber’s Target: NIA’s 7,500-Page Chargesheet Reveals Shocking Details About the 2025 Red Fort Blast

THE 2025 RED FORT BLAST that shocked the entire world on November 10, 2025, killed 11 people and injured 29. Almost a year later, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) chargesheet has revealed major details about the blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi. As per the chargesheet, the real target that day was not originally Delhi’s Red Fort. In fact, it was reportedly changed at the last minute due to traffic in central Delhi.

The NIA chargesheet in the Red Fort blast case states that the alleged mastermind behind the blast was Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosive-laden vehicle on November 10, 2025. As per reports, DNA samples retrieved from the site revealed that Nabi was sitting inside the said vehicle. The NIA filed the 7,500-page chargesheet in the case on May 14, 2026, against 10 accused. The NIA subsequently charged three more accused in June 2026, including prime accused Umar-un-Nabi.

See Also: Centre Officially Declares Red Fort Blast a “Terror Attack”; Security Heightened Across Delhi-NCR

NIA Chargesheet States Red Fort Was Not the Real Target

The blast was activated by the suicide bomber, who had an improvised explosive device (IED) inside the Hyundai i20 car. Before Nabi moved the car to the Red Fort, it was earlier parked near Lal Mandir, a Jain temple, from where he moved the vehicle to the Red Fort.

As per the chargesheet, Nabi’s movements were followed by the NIA as part of the investigation, which revealed that he walked out of the Sunhari Masjid parking lot before going to Lal Mandir. The site was changed at the last minute due to traffic, and he reached the Red Fort, where the blast happened just minutes later.

The chargesheet further detailed that the IED was controlled remotely and was placed in the shoe of the suicide bomber. Investigators recovered one of the shoes and found traces of potassium and nitrate, along with triacetone triperoxide, or TATP. It was further detailed that accused Dr. Umar-un-Nabi visited the Red Fort 12 times prior to the blast.



See Also: NIA Says it Needs to Decipher Code Words Used by the Red Fort Blast Conspirators, Seeks Extension of the Custody of the Accused

How Did Umar-un-Nabi Make the Bomb in the 2025 Red Fort Blast?

The shocking revelation is that Umar-un-Nabi had used urea nitrate, which is extracted from urine, to make the bomb used in the blast. As per the NIA, witnesses stated that Nabi’s room, when he was allegedly hiding in Nuh, Haryana, was cold and that a foul smell came from it. A PDF found on a pen drive linked to the accused included an approach for making explosive substances using urea nitrate.

In the chargesheet filed by the NIA, apart from Nabi, the other accused included Muzammil Ganie, Shaheen Saeed, Bilal Naseer Malla, Aamir Rashir Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat, and Muzafar Ahmad alias Faraz alias Zafar.

The 10 accused named in the NIA chargesheet filed in May 2026 were alleged to be connected to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), which is linked to Al-Qaeda. The chargesheet was prepared after taking testimonies from 588 witnesses and contains more than 300 documents.

[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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