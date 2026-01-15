NIA Says it Needs to Decipher Code Words Used by the Red Fort Blast Conspirators, Seeks Extension of the Custody of the Accused

Key Points:
The National Investigation Agency sought additional time from the Patiala House Court to continue its investigation into the November 10, 2025, Delhi Red Fort blast. The NIA said it needs custodial interrogation to decode repeated “code words” found in encrypted messages.
Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted further custody of accused Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, and Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganie till January 16, 2026. The NIA stated this would help identify other conspirators and trace communications and movements linked to the case.
The Red Fort blast was a horrific act of terror that killed 15 civilians and injured over 30 people when a car packed with explosives detonated near the monument. The mastermind was identified as Dr. Umar Un Nabi, with the NIA arresting nine people so far.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been conducting investigations into the November 10, 2025, Delhi Red Fort Blast terror attacks, and sought additional time for conducting further inquiries. Speaking before the Patiala House Court, NIA has said that it requires time to decipher certain “code words” used by the perpetrators of the crime. NIA submitted its remand papers before the Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna of Patiala House Court on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
Judge Chandna has allowed the remand of the accused till January 16, 2026. While hearing the matter, the NIA said that it requires the custodial interrogation of the persons accused, who can explain the code words and provide information on other incriminating materials that have been investigated. Judge Chandna granted further custody of accused persons Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed, and Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganie for three days till January 16.
The NIA informed that after conducting multiple crucial forensic examinations of the digital devices of the accused persons, and extracting the necessary data required, it has obtained certain words and other data that saw a continuous repetition in exchange of messages. The aforementioned encrypted data could not be figured out without conducting further investigations, it added.
NIA also mentioned in its remand papers that the accused persons need to be confronted with the remaining co-accused, suspects and other witnesses, who contain exclusive knowledge of facts and circumstances of the case. The NIA also addressed the court that doing so would result in simulating the crime and point out the remaining places in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, which have been revealed by the witnesses. It has also stated that the extension period would be helpful in identifying other conspirators associated with the crime, and also trace the flow of communications and movements linked to the present case.
The Red Fort blast case was a horrible act of terror, which claimed the lives of 15 innocent civilians and injured more than 30 people. The incident occurred around 6:52 pm, November 10, 2025, where a car filled with explosive materials blew up on a busy road near the Red Fort. The mastermind behind the attack was Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a doctor by profession and an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Following the gruesome incident, the NIA has arrested nine people so far.
According to experts, the incident is believed to have been carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a terrorist group based in Pakistan. The attack happened a few months after Operation Sindoor. After reviewing initial details, the Indian government has termed it an act of terrorism but has not officially named Jaish-e-Mohammed or Pakistan, and has handed the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The NIA is working hand in hand with various state police forces to track down and arrest the conspirators of the attack. As part of its extensive investigation, the NIA has also been closely tracking everyone Umar contacted over the last few months.
