NIA Says it Needs to Decipher Code Words Used by the Red Fort Blast Conspirators, Seeks Extension of the Custody of the Accused

The NIA informed that after conducting multiple crucial forensic examinations of the digital devices of the accused persons, and extracting the necessary data required, it has obtained certain words and other data that saw a continuous repetition in exchange of messages. The aforementioned encrypted data could not be figured out without conducting further investigations, it added.

Time Required To Trace The Flow Of Movements Linked To The Blasts

NIA also mentioned in its remand papers that the accused persons need to be confronted with the remaining co-accused, suspects and other witnesses, who contain exclusive knowledge of facts and circumstances of the case. The NIA also addressed the court that doing so would result in simulating the crime and point out the remaining places in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, which have been revealed by the witnesses. It has also stated that the extension period would be helpful in identifying other conspirators associated with the crime, and also trace the flow of communications and movements linked to the present case.

Delhi Red Fort Blast Terror Attack

The Red Fort blast case was a horrible act of terror, which claimed the lives of 15 innocent civilians and injured more than 30 people. The incident occurred around 6:52 pm, November 10, 2025, where a car filled with explosive materials blew up on a busy road near the Red Fort. The mastermind behind the attack was Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a doctor by profession and an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. Following the gruesome incident, the NIA has arrested nine people so far.

See Also: “We still have fundamental disagreement,” Says Denmark Foreign Minister after US and Denmark–Greenland Meeting