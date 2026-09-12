The Other Side of BRICS 2026: Traffic Restrictions, Train Cancellations, School Closures and Other Disruptions in Delhi

Street Vendors Close Shops Ahead of BRICS Summit

For street vendors, the BRICS Summit has become a nightmare as they are not allowed to open their shops along the BRICS route. While the shops and outlets will continue to work as it is, roadside street vendors and hawkers will have to keep their businesses shut for three days. In major areas from which the delegates will travel, street vendors, homeless, beggars etc. were removed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police.

The Hindu quoted the New Delhi Traders’ Association as saying that the CP market will remain open, but people should follow the traffic restrictions. The Janpath Traders Association also said that the shops will remain open in the Janpath market. While some shop owners said that they had to close their shops, others said that they did not receive any instructions to close them.

Train Cancellations and Diversions During BRICS summit

The train services in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will be affected because of the BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13, 2026. Northern Railways has issued its plans for these days, highlighting that several Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) services will be cancelled. Along with this, a number of trains will be diverted from their usual routes, some trains will start their journeys from stations other than their usual terminals, and many others will be delayed because of diversions and other restrictions.

Passengers are advised to check the operating plans of the trains, which may have changed. All those who are travelling in Delhi-NCR during this time should ensure that they check the latest travel status to prevent any further inconvenience during their journey. They can check updates through the National Train Enquiry System or by calling the Railways helpline at 139. These changes will be in place to manage train operations around Delhi and ensure the movement of diverted services during the summit.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)