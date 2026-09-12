Indian Landlady Gets Arrested After Dispute With Tenants Over Barbecue Brawl; Video Goes Viral

A VIDEO OF AN INDIAN WOMAN in Surrey, Canada, shouting at and clashing with her tenants has been circulating on the internet. The videos were posted by the tenant on their Instagram handle, tiwanafarmservivor, documenting a series of alleged harassment incidents. Initially, a video of the Indian woman confronting her tenant over having a barbecue on her property put her in the spotlight. The video went viral, following which the tenant shared more videos of her, sparking widespread outrage on the internet.

According to media reports, the Indian landlady whose video has gone viral has been identified by the tenant as Raj Tiwana. In the video, she appears to be removing the patties from the barbecue grill using a wooden block. The tenant stopped her, saying that the barbecue food belonged to them. The video has sparked widespread backlash on the internet, with several users slamming the landlady as “rude” and “abusive.”

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Indian Landlady Harassing Tenants: Videos Go Viral

After the barbecue video went viral, the tenant also shared a series of videos showing other instances in which the woman was seen entering the property and throwing objects at them. In one video, the woman appeared to be throwing objects at the tenant while they recorded her.

The tenant continued shouting, asking the woman to get out of their home. In another video, the tenant claimed that the woman had entered their home unlawfully and allegedly changed the locks on their door.

The tenant uploaded multiple videos, one of which showed that the door to their rental unit had been removed. He expressed concern that there was no door to ensure that their property remained secure. In another video, several men were seen entering their premises and were told that they could not enter without the tenant’s permission. He was heard saying, “What are you guys doing in my unit? You know it’s illegal. Get out of my unit.”