Three Italian Nationals Bypass Immigration at Delhi Airport, Air India Issued Show-Cause Notice

Passengers eligible for the Easy Connect service are issued a boarding pass for the first flight carrying the special code “I.” This allows them to proceed directly to the international departure gate after landing at the Delhi international airport. Other passengers receive a “D” designator on their domestic boarding pass and are required to technically exit through the arrivals area at Delhi. These codes help the airline and airport authorities distinguish Easy Connect passengers from normal ones.

How The Three Italians Bypassed Immigration Check At Delhi Airport

As per The Indian Express, the three Italian nationals were not eligible for the Easy Connect facility. They were therefore required to exit at Delhi and complete immigration formalities again before boarding their Lufthansa airline flight to Munich. The incident of the Italian nationals bypassing immigration formalities allegedly happened due to oversight and confusion, as the three proceeded directly to the boarding gate alongside Easy Connect travellers, the media report said.

The incident came to light after passenger data was manually reconciled. Following this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a show-cause notice to Air India on Saturday, September 12, 2026, giving the airline seven days to respond and explain how such an oversight happened. The Tata Group-owned airline has not submitted its response and issued no public statement as of yet.

Civil Aviation Ministry Issues Show-Cause Notice To Air India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has sought an explanation from Air India on several issues, including how passengers carrying the “D” designator on their boarding passes were allowed to move through the international transit area of Delhi airport, instead of being directed to the arrivals section.

See also: The Great Aviation Disaster Cover-Up? One Year After the Air India Plane Crash, Victims' Families Are Still Searching for Answers

The ministry has also questioned the role of Air India’s ground-handling partner, Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS), in managing passengers at Delhi airport. It has sought details about the reconciliation of domestic and international passenger data for the incoming Amritsar flight, which was apparently not completed promptly.

What Is Air India’s ‘Hub And Spoke’ Arrangement?

Air India’s hub-and-spoke flights were introduced a few months ago with government support to make one-stop domestic-to-international connections simpler and more convenient for passengers. The service is currently available from Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, with plans to extend it to more airports in the future.

Under the program, passengers can complete check-in and immigration procedures at their originating airport instead of Delhi, Air India’s main hub. Their baggage is also checked through to the final international destination. Ordinarily, passengers making a one-stop domestic-to-international connection must complete immigration at the airport from which their international journey begins.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)