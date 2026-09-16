Rapido Under Scrutiny For Demanding Additional Fare and Pre-Ride Tips From Users; CCPA Imposes Fine For Using “Dark Practices”

BIKE-TAXI AGGREGATOR RAPIDO has been fined Rs 10 lakhs for deceiving customers with fraudulent practices and prompting them to pay more for rides. In an order issued on August 31, 2026, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) — India’s premier regulatory body for consumer rights protection — imposed a penalty on the service platform and found it guilty of indulging in misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, unfair contracts, and the use of covert practices to prompt riders to pay more before their rides were confirmed.

Users Complain Rapido’s Pre-Ride Tipping and Excess Pricing During Rush Hours Practices

The CCPA fined Rapido's parent company, Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited. The consumer watchdog body undertook a wide-scale assessment of ride hailing platforms and aggregates operating in India — including Rapido, Ola, and Uber — focusing on dynamic pricing and pre-ride tipping practices. The evaluation was prompted by a complaint filed by a user on May 16, 2026. In the complaint, the user stated that Rapido had introduced a feature prompting users to pay a “tip” to the driver before confirmation of the ride to increase their chances of getting a ride faster. The complainant further alleged the bike taxi aggregator levied excessive pricing during peak hours.

During its assessment of Rapido, the CCPA found that the ride hailing platform incited users into paying more to increase their chances of getting a ride. The Rapido application works in a specific way, which begins with it quoting a fare for the requested ride. However, after some time with no rider accepting the request, the application displays a message for the user to add 'additional fare.' “Higher the price, higher the chance of getting a ride”; “Captains aren't accepting at Rs 60. Try adding +10, +20, +30,” are some of the prompts seen on the app’s interface asking for additional fare.

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CCPA argues that such a practice deceives the users into believing that their chances of getting a confirmed ride is directly dependent upon the amount of additional fare they give. They argued that once a user has committed to booking a ride, it leaves limited scope for negotiation. The 'no-so-covert' Rapido prompts that ask for additional fares could create a sense of urgency and fear of losing the ride if the consumer declined to pay more, the CCPA further remarked.

The consumer protection body has deemed this practice to be an instance of “Confirm Shaming” — identified under the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023. According to the CCPA, asking consumers to pay an additional amount after they had already accepted the initially displayed fare could create psychological pressure.

The authority said this was especially important because the rider had already reached the booking stage and was depending on the platform to arrange a ride. A message indicating that the likelihood of getting a ride was lower without paying extra could consequently encourage the consumer to spend more.

The Consumer Protection Authority also reviewed Rapido’s ‘Set your price’ feature and questioned the manner in which its fare options were displayed. Rapido’s app interface allows users to suggest a custom fare amount while requesting a ride. Users can decide upon the custom price by using a “price slider” and setting it upon the desired price.

CCPA observed that the slider used different colors to show options for raising or lowering the fare. When users increased the amount, a green message reading ‘higher chance of getting a ride’ appeared. However, attempts to reduce the fare triggered a red or orange warning. The consumer protection body further pointed out that the slider provided more room for increasing the fare than for lowering it.

The authority categorized the design as ‘Interface Interference’, another type of dark pattern, stating that the interface could influence consumers into selecting a higher fare.

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CCPA Questions Rapido Asking For Tips Before Ride Starts

The CCPA also questioned the policy of Rapido asking for a tip even before the ride had even started. The body stated that the fare quoted at the time of the trip’s booking already takes into consideration various deciding factors such as distance, time, traffic, tolls, and the amount payable to the driver. CCPA commented that it found no justification for asking a user to pay an additional amount for the same ride before the service had begun.