Gig Workers Union Holds 5-Hour Shutdown Demanding Minimum Wage Increase to Match Rising Fuel Prices

The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) held a five-hour nationwide shutdown of app-based services on 16 May 2026 amid rising fuel prices. The union demands urgent revision of payment structures for delivery workers, drivers and transport workers associated with digital platforms.

The union appealed to gig and platform workers across the country to suspend app based services from 12 pm to 5 pm in protest against increasing petrol, diesel and LPG prices and what it described as inadequate compensation structures.

The protest comes after oil marketing companies raised petrol and diesel prices by around ₹3 per litre, marking the first major nationwide retail fuel price hike in nearly four years. Petrol prices in Delhi rose to around ₹97.77 per litre while diesel prices climbed to approximately ₹90.67 per litre.

GIPSWU said nearly 1.2 crore gig and platform workers are likely to be directly affected by the increase because a large section of workers rely on motorcycles, scooters and other vehicles to earn their livelihoods. The increase in fuel prices, along with earlier increases in LPG cylinder rates, has sharply increased operational costs for workers already struggling with inflation and rising living costs.

The union demanded that both the government and digital platforms immediately introduce a minimum payout rate of ₹20 per kilometre. GIPSWU said app-based companies had not proportionately revised payouts despite rising operational costs.

Union President Seema Singh described the fuel price hike as a “direct blow” to gig workers, particularly those working through severe heatwave conditions. “Delivery workers for Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and others simply cannot bear this,” she said, adding that many workers may be forced to leave the sector if payouts are not revised.