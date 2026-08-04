Rapido Driver Gives Resume, Messages Passenger on WhatsApp Asking for Job Referral; Reddit Says “Gotta Respect the Hustle”

The reddit user at first was uncomfortable with the Rapido driver’s message, stating that he has concerns over how safe the bike-taxi app is. Even though the driver asked about a job vacancy and didn’t say anything out of the sorts, the reddit user remarked that it is a “breach of privacy” that any driver has access to a rider’s phone number and can contact them. In an update on his reddit post, the man said he has given the Rapido driver’s resume to his company’s HR department.

See also: Bike taxi driver arrested in Bengaluru for touching woman rider inappropriately

Social Media Reacts to Rapido Driver Asking for Job Referral

The reddit post has ignited a debate on the social media platform. While many users are lauding the Rapido driver’s hustle while looking for a job, some users are agreeing with the redditor who made the post and argue that the Rapido app does have security issues.

One reddit user urged the passenger to understand the Rapido driver’s situation, and said that the man should consider giving the driver a referral. “Bro you should understand his position that he is so desperate for getting a job. If you can please give him a referral or something. Rapido should implement an uber-like system which shows only the company's number,” the user’s comment read.

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One user remarked that he likes the Rapido driver’s hustle, commenting: “I like the hustle for sure.”

Another reddit user sympathized with the Rapido driver and asked the man to give him a job referral. “Ek toh bechara itne respectfully puchra..refer krdo yaar (The poor guy is asking so respectfully... just give him a referral, man).

A third reddit user agreed to the point that the man made, about how Rapido app’s mechanism that allows drivers to directly message passengers is a security concern. “Everyone in the comments is missing OP's [original poster] point, yes he should get a job but there should be privacy, how can drivers send messages to the people afterwards, makes it unsafe.”

(Edited by Ritik Singh)