What India’s ‘Cockroach’ Protests Reveal About Digital Authoritarianism

From the lathis to the database

The most dramatic confrontation came on July 20, when thousands of CJP supporters tried to march from Jantar Mantar towards parliament. They were dispersed with water cannons, tear gas, pellet guns, and lathis, bamboo police batons used in South Asia. Hundreds were detained, and police cases were filed. Delhi Police defended the operation, alleging that people with criminal records had joined the demonstration and the escalation was necessary to preserve public safety. In August, the Supreme Court agreed to examine claims that police employed excessive force during the protest.

The physical violence was visible, but the more consequential development was what happened alongside it. Delhi Police deployed mobile surveillance vans, 360-degree cameras and facial-recognition technology around the protest site. One system, Ikshana, placed boxes around faces on camera feeds and matched them against police records. Delhi Police told the Supreme Court the system had flagged 2,873 people with existing criminal records. A subsequent investigation by Scroll.in found that at least 25 of those flagged, including people accused of murder and rape, were already in jail at the time the system claimed to have “spotted” them at the protest.

The technology’s significance lies less in efficiency than in how it changes the relationship between citizen and state. Conventional crowd control operates in the present. Police can block, disperse, or detain, and then investigate detained people after the fact. Digital surveillance instead lets the state reconstruct participation after an event ends, without the presence of the people investigated. A captured face can be matched against a database and linked to other information, creating a record of political participation that outlasts the protest itself.

A petition challenging the use of facial recognition and biometric surveillance at the protests, alleging data was collected without consent and hosted by private companies, has reached the Supreme Court. India’s legal framework here remains fragmented. Delhi Police originally acquired the technology to identify missing and trafficked children, but it has since been used for crowd surveillance at political gatherings. Tools built for narrow public safety purposes have acquired broader functions without a matching expansion of legal safeguards and privacy protections.

The distinction between identifying a suspect in a violent offense and identifying everyone attending a demonstration is crucial. The latter turns the exercise of a democratic freedom itself into a basis for state observation, creating a searchable record of who chose to participate and a chilling effect that can make the formal right to protest hollow in practice.

When civic participation becomes data

What is new about digital authoritarianism is not cameras or databases, which governments have used for decades, but the ability to combine them into systems that identify and analyze people at scale. Once political activity becomes a searchable data point, the line between policing unlawful behavior and monitoring lawful participation is harder to hold. This raises questions about what police may collect, for what purpose, for how long, and with what oversight.

The debate is not unique to India. The United States and democracies in the European Union have also confronted controversies over facial recognition technology and the expanding use of AI-enabled surveillance by law-enforcement agencies.

The EU has responded by restricting real-time biometric identification in public spaces, while the United States has seen growing concerns over police use of facial recognition and other automated surveillance tools. The problem is especially acute across the Global South, where governments are acquiring sophisticated surveillance capabilities while institutional oversight remains weak. India matters here not because it is uniquely authoritarian, but because it shows how quickly the boundaries between policing, mass surveillance, and political monitoring can blur.

Yet, describing the CJP simply as a case of digital repression misses half the story. The movement exists because digital technology also expanded ordinary citizens’ capacity to organize. At its height, its Instagram following reportedly exceeded 26 million, more than the combined following of India’s two main national parties. It converted online attention into physical mobilization and, evidently, into political leverage, as the government’s reversal over the FIRs demonstrates.

This is the paradox at the CJP’s heart. The digital age does not simply strengthen the state at citizens’ expense, nor does it automatically democratize politics. It can do both simultaneously. The same platforms that let a young person in a small town join a national campaign also make that mobilization easier for the state to observe. The CJP has rejected becoming a conventional electoral party, operating instead as a pressure movement whose trajectory, from examining grievances to a broader demand for accountability, met by a mix of concessions and continued surveillance, illustrates that tension clearly.