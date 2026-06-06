Reporter’s Diary of Cockroach Janata Party Protest at Jantar Mantar
Key Points:
Members and supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a protest demanding the resignation from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
The demonstration drew thousands of people from different age groups, with participants carrying satirical placards, wearing cockroach masks, and raising slogans
While the protest highlighted widespread frustration over examination controversies, questions remain over whether the movement will result in concrete reforms
(Ground Report by NewsGram Correspondent, Varsha Pant)
ON SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2026, Delhi Police and parliamentary security personnel were deployed at several key locations across the national capital as members and supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) gathered at Jantar Mantar for a protest. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans expressing dissatisfaction with the state of the education system. One of the most prominent slogans heard during the demonstration was: Dharmendra Pradhan, istifa do (Dharmendra Pradhan, resign).
Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP founder, who had returned to India from Boston University earlier that morning, joined the protest after permission was granted for a peaceful demonstration. Many members of the CJP sought accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded his resignation over alleged irregularities in the education sector. Protesters cited issues such as the NEET paper leak controversy, multiple examination-related concerns, and other administrative problems, arguing that the minister should take responsibility for them.
According to the Cockroach Janata Party and its supporters, these issues have affected millions of students across examinations and recruitment processes, including NEET, CBSE-OSM, CUET, and SSC GD. They also claimed that a petition calling for the minister’s resignation had received more than 800,000 signatures. The protest attracted thousands of people from different age groups, some of whom wore cockroach masks and distributed pamphlets.
CJP Protesters in Jantar Mantar
The crowd gathered at Jantar Mantar included college students, professors, activists, and other individuals concerned about issues in the education sector. While many participants appeared well-informed about the purpose of the demonstration, some attendees seemed less familiar with the specific demands being raised. As the crowd grew, several people climbed trees, walls, and elevated structures to get a better view of the stage and record videos of the event.
At various points, interviews and media interactions became chaotic as disagreements broke out among sections of the crowd. Some participants objected to questions asked by journalists from media outlets they referred to as “Godi Media.” Although the atmosphere remained largely peaceful, there were moments of tension and crowding, particularly near the stage area. Many attendees attempted to move closer to the stage to take photographs of speakers, including Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk.
Participants carried a wide variety of placards expressing different opinions and demands. One placard read, “Down with imperialism, long live revolution.” Another read, “Neta ji istifa nahi de sakte toh hume godh le lien. Health minister ya BCCI ke head toh ban hi jayenge,” which translates to, "If Netaji cannot resign, then he might as well adopt us. At least we'll end up becoming the Health Minister or the head of the BCCI someday," a satirical message directed at Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Another poster stated, “Plumbers of this Country unite! Too many leaks in the Education ministry to fix,” referencing concerns over examination paper leaks. Several other placards called for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, while many focused on demands for accountability and reforms in the education sector.
Throughout the event, protesters raised slogans related to education, examination controversies, and student welfare. Among the slogans heard were “Jai Bhim,” “Inquilab Zindabad,” and “Vande Mataram.” Participants also chanted “Shiksha mein ghotala nahi chalega” (“Discrepancies in education will not be accepted”) and “NEET applicants ko nyaya do” (“Give justice to NEET applicants”), calling for justice for students affected by examination-related controversies.
CJP Leaders Demand Accountability at Jantar Mantar Protest
Several leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) addressed the gathering at Jantar Mantar, where protesters voiced concerns over examination-related controversies and the functioning of the education system. Among the speakers were leaders who criticized the government's handling of student issues and questioned the response to public criticism.
One female speaker argued that students and young people who raise concerns about examination irregularities are often labelled as anti-national or accused of working against the country's interests. She warned that unless authorities are held accountable, future students appearing for examinations such as NEET, CBSE, and CUET could face similar challenges.
As the crowd grew louder, organizers repeatedly appealed for calm before Abhijeet Dipke took the stage. Despite efforts to restore order, sections of the gathering continued chanting slogans, causing brief disruptions. Once the crowd settled, Dipke addressed the audience and again started chanting the demands for accountability from the Education Ministry. He said "Ye padhane aur padhane walon ki protest hai, anpad ki nahi" ("This protest is for the students and teachers not for uneducated peoples.")
During his speech, Dipke criticized Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for what he described as a failure to take responsibility for alleged irregularities in the education sector. He also argued that educational leadership should be entrusted to individuals with a stronger academic and educational background like Sonam Wangchuk. He raised the slogan "Education Minister should be Sonam Wangchuk not Dharmendra Pradhan."
Several slogans critical of the government and the Education Minister were raised during the event. Among them was, “Nahi chalegi, nahi chalegi, gawaron ki sarkar nahi chalegi” (“A government of fools will not be accepted”), a slogan that drew responses from sections of the crowd.
Other speakers also addressed the gathering, repeating slogans focused on education rights and student welfare. Protesters joined in chants calling for better educational opportunities and reforms. 'Vande Mataram' was played through loudspeakers during parts of the demonstration, with participants singing along and clapping as the event continued.
Sonam Wangchuk in CJP Protest
Sonam Wangchuk arrived at the protest site at approximately 1:45 p.m. During his address, he thanked Abhijeet Dipke, the organizers, and those who had gathered at Jantar Mantar. He emphasized that concerns about education and governance resonate with people across different parts of the country.
Wangchuk described the gathering as an appeal to the government rather than a full-scale protest. He stated that while some participants were demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the primary issue was accountability. According to Wangchuk, individuals responsible for any wrongdoing should be held accountable and take responsibility through appropriate constitutional and administrative processes.
He argued that public officials should reflect on concerns raised by citizens and take actions when necessary. Wangchuk also acknowledged the authorities for permitting the demonstration and expressed hope that peaceful public gatherings would continue to be facilitated in the future.
Wangchuk also argued that elected representatives should enroll their children in government-run educational institutions. He said that policymakers are often disconnected from the challenges faced by students because their own families are not directly affected by the condition of public institutions. According to Wangchuk, meaningful improvements in the education system would be more likely if those in positions of power had a greater personal stake in the quality of government schools and colleges.
Protesters reaction at Jantar Mantar Protest
Several participants at the Jantar Mantar protest said they joined the demonstration due to concerns over alleged examination paper leaks and related issues in the education system. Some stated they were working professionals and ordinary citizens who felt the issue required greater public attention. Others said they had been personally affected through family members, friends, or close acquaintances who had faced difficulties due to such alleged irregularities.
A section of attendees clarified that they were not affiliated with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and had come independently. They said their primary demand was accountability from the Education Minister regarding examination-related concerns.
A professor present at the protest said, “Gen Z will change something but will it change for the better? We shall have to work together for it. Nothing has changed yet, only voices have been raised. We have to wait till they are heard; we have to be patient.”
A young participant, who had an argument with a media person, also made critical remarks while speaking to NewsGram. He said, “I will not take the name of any party but there are some people who gave money to agitate the youth to ruin the movement and protest… Parties are not permanent. We elected them, we made them. They are our servants. We will do whatever we can.”
Another attendee made allegations about Abhijeet Dipke, claiming he had previously been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party and further alleging that he had been “kicked out” of Boston. The individual also said that the government would allegedly release documents in the coming days regarding his return to India and drew a connection between Dipke and Umar Khalid.The speaker further stated that he was not aligned with any party involved in the protest and that his concern was focused on students and their future. He added that he opposed any attempt to spread unrest in the country.
While the participants were enthusiastic and vocal in demanding accountability and the resignation of the Education Minister, the larger question remains: what will be the outcome of this movement? Being present at the rally raised many questions, the most important of which concerns the need for meaningful reforms in India's education system. While many participants appeared serious and genuinely eager for change, some aspects of the protest also raised questions about whether this is the most effective path forward. As the protest ended the question remains Will the campaign culminate in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Or will it lead to broader conversations and reforms in the country's examination and education system?
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