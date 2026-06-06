Reporter’s Diary of Cockroach Janata Party Protest at Jantar Mantar

According to the Cockroach Janata Party and its supporters, these issues have affected millions of students across examinations and recruitment processes, including NEET, CBSE-OSM, CUET, and SSC GD. They also claimed that a petition calling for the minister’s resignation had received more than 800,000 signatures. The protest attracted thousands of people from different age groups, some of whom wore cockroach masks and distributed pamphlets.

CJP Protesters in Jantar Mantar

The crowd gathered at Jantar Mantar included college students, professors, activists, and other individuals concerned about issues in the education sector. While many participants appeared well-informed about the purpose of the demonstration, some attendees seemed less familiar with the specific demands being raised. As the crowd grew, several people climbed trees, walls, and elevated structures to get a better view of the stage and record videos of the event.

At various points, interviews and media interactions became chaotic as disagreements broke out among sections of the crowd. Some participants objected to questions asked by journalists from media outlets they referred to as “Godi Media.” Although the atmosphere remained largely peaceful, there were moments of tension and crowding, particularly near the stage area. Many attendees attempted to move closer to the stage to take photographs of speakers, including Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk.