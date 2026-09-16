Delhi Court Grants Three-Week Interim Bail to Hindutva Activist Swatantra Bhardwaj to Observe his Conduct

This case revolves around physically assaulting a Dalit man, hence the directives of the Prevention of Atrocities Act immediately come into force. However, the Judge’s ruling also portrays the intent to preserve the right to life and personal liberty of an individual under Article 21—fostered through the interim bail to Swatantra.

The court said, “In the considered view of this Court, the duty under the Act to protect the victim and the duty under Article 21 to safeguard personal liberty are best reconciled by releasing the applicant on interim bail for three weeks on stringent conditions. His conduct during that period will be observed, and his prayer for regular bail will then be considered in its light," reported Bar and Bench, “

The Court also built on the strict implementation of the rule of law, and hinted at the supremacy of the court’s ruling based on evidence, rather than the ‘social-media courtrooms.’ “His conduct during that period will be observed, and his prayer for regular bail will then be considered in its light. Whatever is to be decided about the incident of 23. 06. 2026 must be decided in a court of law, on evidence and not in public or on social media,” the court said.

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Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh strictly ordered Swatantra to not speak to the media, post on social media, or get in contact with the victim or her family. If there would be any breach of regulations set forth in the conditions of the interim bail, then the complainant or the investigating officers are empowered to inform the court before the next court date, resulting in the review or recall of the interim bail.

Background of the Entire Case

The allegations of physical violence during the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar were plenty, particularly from civil-uniform individuals who were seen carrying sticks and wielding them at will on the protestors. Unlike the others, Swatantra himself went on to social media platforms, podcasts and explained in detail about his involvement in the physical assault of an elderly man—Nishu Azad’s father. His vivid descriptions—which he has later claimed to be exaggerated and false—involved the step-by-step description of how he used his iron-steel bracelet to hit Nishu’s father on his head, fracturing his skull in the process.