Delhi Court Grants Three-Week Interim Bail to Hindutva Activist Swatantra Bhardwaj to Observe his Conduct

THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, brought about a major relief to the Hindutva fanatic and self-styled activist Swatantra Bhardwaj by granting a three week interim bail in the case of alleged physical assault on the father of Nishu Azad—a social media creator and Dalit student-activist who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led Jantar Mantar protests. Earlier, the Delhi court on September 7, 2026, had sent Bhardwaj to a 14-day judicial custody over his actions. His defence counsels also filed a habeas corpus petition, which was rejected by the court on September 7, 2026.
See Also: Delhi Court Sends Hindutva Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to 14-Day Judicial Custody for Assaulting CJP Protester Nishu Azad’s Father During Jantar Mantar Protest
The Judicial action over Swatantra’s alleged attack on Nishu Azad’s father was practically non-existent. It was only after the Hindutva influencer himself took to various podcasts and social media platforms to describe how he had used his iron bracelet to thrash the elderly man, that Nishu Azad and her family could call for a judicial intervention and file additional charges in the FIR.
On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, the Delhi court granted Swatantra an interim bail for three weeks stating that the court would observe his conduct closely and any deviation would lead to the recalling of the interim bail granted. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Court—the judge who ordered the release—remarked in his ruling that by granting an interim bail of three weeks on stringent conditions, both the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Article 21 of the Constitution are upheld.
This case revolves around physically assaulting a Dalit man, hence the directives of the Prevention of Atrocities Act immediately come into force. However, the Judge’s ruling also portrays the intent to preserve the right to life and personal liberty of an individual under Article 21—fostered through the interim bail to Swatantra.
The court said, “In the considered view of this Court, the duty under the Act to protect the victim and the duty under Article 21 to safeguard personal liberty are best reconciled by releasing the applicant on interim bail for three weeks on stringent conditions. His conduct during that period will be observed, and his prayer for regular bail will then be considered in its light," reported Bar and Bench, “
The Court also built on the strict implementation of the rule of law, and hinted at the supremacy of the court’s ruling based on evidence, rather than the ‘social-media courtrooms.’ “His conduct during that period will be observed, and his prayer for regular bail will then be considered in its light. Whatever is to be decided about the incident of 23. 06. 2026 must be decided in a court of law, on evidence and not in public or on social media,” the court said.
See Also: Nishu Azad case: Delhi Court Sends Swatantra Bharadwaj to One Day Police Custody
Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh strictly ordered Swatantra to not speak to the media, post on social media, or get in contact with the victim or her family. If there would be any breach of regulations set forth in the conditions of the interim bail, then the complainant or the investigating officers are empowered to inform the court before the next court date, resulting in the review or recall of the interim bail.
The allegations of physical violence during the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar were plenty, particularly from civil-uniform individuals who were seen carrying sticks and wielding them at will on the protestors. Unlike the others, Swatantra himself went on to social media platforms, podcasts and explained in detail about his involvement in the physical assault of an elderly man—Nishu Azad’s father. His vivid descriptions—which he has later claimed to be exaggerated and false—involved the step-by-step description of how he used his iron-steel bracelet to hit Nishu’s father on his head, fracturing his skull in the process.
The case snowballed further with Swantantra claiming that he was detained by the police for only a few hours, and that his connections across the political spectrum made it impossible for anyone to touch him.
Following this, an FIR was registered at the Parliament Street Police Station with additional charges being added. Later, Swantantra was arrested over the allegations of physical assault at the protest site in Jantar Mantar on September 5, 2026. He was booked for assault under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Another First Information Report (FIR) was also registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The initial FIR filed in the case only invoked Sections 115(2)—causing simple hurt—and Section 126(2) that deals with wrongful restraint, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The Delhi court noted that Swatantra had been in jail for more than ten days, hence, should be given some time for self-reflection. "His custodial interrogation is complete, and the offences carry a maximum sentence of seven years. The principal concern is the safety of the complainant and his minor daughter, which can be secured by appropriate conditions," the Court observed, noted Bar and Bench.
See Also: 'Influencer' Swatantra Bhardwaj Moves Patiala House Court for Bail, Urgent Hearing Refused
However, Swatantra has been engaged as a Hindutva influencer with his self-styled mode of creating content. His videos mainly involved violence and aggression against other individuals who would 'allegedly' offend Hindu feelings and beliefs. The social media was full of his videos where he took upon the responsibility of protecting and spreading the case for Hindutva.
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