“Cracked the Skull”: Hindutva Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj Brags About Not Being Jailed After Claiming Assault on CJP Protester Nishu Azad's Father, Later Clarifies

He said, “Nishu ke baap ko hum sar faade… Aapko pata hai, isko kaun sa dhaara lagta hai? Half murder. Section 307 (I cracked the skull of Nishu’s father. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307).” Bhardwaj further boasted that the victim needed 60 stitches for the wound on his head and recalled how the man was taken away in an ambulance as he was in serious condition.

Bhardwaj continued by saying that the daughter of the man he assaulted was standing outside the police station, demanding justice for her father. “Uski beti thana ke baahar khade hoke keh rahi thi ki agar mere baap ko insaaf nahi mila to hum zehar khaake mar jaayenge? (His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father did not get justice),” recalled Swatantra Bhardwaj.

During the podcast, he also claimed that he did not even go to jail for committing the assault. “Hum to jail bhi nahi gaye. Poore duniya ko ye baat pata honi chahiye, hum jail bhi nahi gaye (But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was out and about through the night),” he added.

Swatantra Bhardwaj further stated that he was blessed by Balaji and credited his “bade bhai (big brother),” Kapil Mishra, for helping him. Bhardwaj said, “Ye log kehta hai Kapil Mishra ke call aa gaya, chhod diya gaya (These people say that a call came from Kapil Mishra and I was released),” he said in the podcast.

He named other politicians as well, including Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as his “bade bhaiya.”

A political tornado erupted following Bhardwaj’s claims in the podcast, with the Opposition slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party. The victim’s daughter, Nishu Azad, posted a video on X talking about the injustice. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to the video, writing, “Nishu, your fight is not alone. We won't stop until justice is served.” The CJP also posted the video of Swatantra Bhardwaj, in which he openly boasted about assaulting a man, allegedly leaving him with 60 stitches on his head.

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Swatantra Bhardwaj Clarifies His Earlier Claims

Following the backlash on September 4, 2026, the self-styled Hindutva influencer clarified his claim of assaulting the father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, saying that the act was in “self-defence.” In his statement, he said, “What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed.”

He explained that he was cornered by 10–15 people and acted in self-defence, as he was also hit on the head. According to The Times of India, he said, “As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries. I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation.” He added that the videos shared by Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi were “fake,” adding that his claim that he was released because of Kapil Mishra’s influence was made sarcastically.



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