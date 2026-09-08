‘Orwellian Dystopia’ and ‘Conduct Worthy of Derision’: Allahabad High Court Slams District Magistrate Over NSA Detention of DU Graduate in Noida Workers’ Protest

The demonstrations intensified, with the workers raising slogans, pausing their work, and staging their sit-in outside the factory premises. Ultimately, the UP government announced a 20%-21% increase in the minimum wages, effective retroactively from April 1, 2026.

However, as the protests came to a close, the Uttar Pradesh government began to systematically crackdown on the protesters, of which the invocation of NSA against Akriti Chaudhury was a significant part. The UP police invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Akriti, stating her alleged involvement in instigating the protesters to indulge in violence and arson during the protests. The police also informed in an official press conference that they had found ‘strong electronic and videographic evidence’ against her. Since then, the UP police detained Akriti, and she had been in custody for almost five months.

See Also: SC Quashes FIRs Over July 20-25 Student Protests Across Country, CJP Withdraws Sep 5 Protest March

Akriti was arrested by the police from Botanical Garden Metro Station along with four others on April 11, 2026—two days before the protest turned violent. Alongside Akriti, Satyam Verma was also arrested by the UP police from Lucknow on April 17. Satyam Verma is a senior journalist and also a public intellectual associated with Janchetana books and Jagaruk Nagrik Mancha (Platform for Citizens’ Awareness). On May 13, 2026—a month after the protest—the UP police invoked the NSA against Akriti and Satyam.

Court’s Ultimate Verdict

After almost five months, Akriti filed a habeas corpus petition under Article 32 of the Indian constitution, arguing her wrongful detention by the UP police officials. She argued that the police had already taken her under custody on April 11—two days before the violence broke out. Furthermore, she also stated that there was no factual basis or legal rationale for her detention.

Responding to the appeal, the Bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev allowed the petition and ordered her immediate release. Citing the District magistrate’s responsibility in the entire situation, the court expressed a deep concern over the potential irregularities revealed in this case. The Bench noted, “In this case, the conduct of the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, who passed the impugned order, is worthy of derision.” This incident is highly concerning, as a sitting administrative officer has been flagged by the high court for operating without any credible source, material or evidence.