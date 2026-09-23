No Punishment for Not Singing National Song: Supreme Court Seeks Government Clarification on Vande Mataram Act

SUPREME COURT OF INDIA (SC) on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, shared its observations on the discourse of National song and the debates surrounding it, stating that the democratically elected government may shape the scope and length of the National Song, but cannot violate individual and collective religious freedoms. The Apex court also stated that the government cannot subject the ‘conscientious objectors,’ who refuse to sing one or all the stanzas of the Vande Mataram to any penal consequences.

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This decision from the apex court comes at a time when the national song and the recent amendment to the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act, had become major points of contention, in the public sphere as well as the political landscape of the country.

What does the Apex Court Say?

The observation was an outcome of a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymala Bagchi and V Mohana. Their joint bench asked the Central government to respond to a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the recent amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act—an amendment which was passed on July 30, 2026—within a period of two weeks. The petition was filed by famous Carnatic Vocalist TM Krishna.