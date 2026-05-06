3 Years in Jail for Insulting Vande Mataram—Cabinet Clears Proposal to Equate Status of National Song with National Anthem

The Union Cabinet on 5 May 2026 approved a proposal to include the National Song, Vande Mataram, under the same legal protections currently granted to the National Anthem, the National Flag and the Constitution of India.

Under the proposed amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, any intentional disruption, obstruction or insult during the singing of Vande Mataram could attract imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. Repeat offences may also carry stricter penalties, including a minimum one-year jail term.

At present, Section 3 of the 1971 Act penalises anyone who intentionally prevents the singing of Jana Gana Mana or causes disturbance during its rendition. The amendment would extend similar provisions to the National Song.

The Cabinet decision comes amid the Central Government’s broader push to elevate the status of Vande Mataram as the country marks 150 years since the song was written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875. The move also comes a day after the BJP secured a sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly Election, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule in the state.

In recent months, the Centre has issued multiple directives regarding the performance of Vande Mataram. On 28 January 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a detailed order directing that all six stanzas of the song be sung or played during official occasions, including flag unfurling ceremonies, the arrival of the President and Governors at public functions, and ceremonial state events.

The guidelines also directed that Vande Mataram should be played before Jana Gana Mana when both are performed together, and that audiences should stand in attention during the song.