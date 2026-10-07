From the Promise of Two Crore Jobs Every Year, to Lakhs of Vacant Government Posts: What is the Employment Scenario in Today’s India

NARENDRA MODI HAD PROMISED to create two crore jobs every year during his election campaign in 2014. A decade later, an Right to Information (RTI) response has sought to refute this promise, showing that around 8.23 lakh sanctioned civilian posts under a number of Union government Ministries are lying vacant.

What is striking is that only two Ministries—Defence (civilian establishments) and Railways—account for more than 58% of the total vacancies.

The data is based on an RTI reply by the Pay Research Unit (PRU) of the Department of Expenditure, Union Ministry of Finance. As on March 1, 2024, of the 39,23,212 sanctioned civilian regular posts across 80 Central Ministries and departments, only 30,99,556 were filled, with around 8,23,556 posts lying vacant.

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The numbers indicate an alarming situation amid the rising numbers of educated unemployment in India. According to a NITI Aayog report published on August 18, the unemployment rate among India’s graduates is four times higher than the general mass. Only 8.25% of graduates or one in 12 graduates get jobs that are aligned to their academic qualifications.

The RTI was filed by Chandra Shekhar Gaur—an RTI activist from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh—and the response was received on August 19, 2026.

India’s Youth and Educated Unemployment in India

In contrast to the high-end promises by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of providing two crore jobs every year, the realities on the ground have spoken differently. Millions of educated youth in India are sitting idle with no source of earning or employment.

The India Employment Report 2024—published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Institute for Human Development—noted that around 83% of India’s unemployed are its youth.