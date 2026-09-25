Anant Ambani Appointed as Newcastle University’s Professor of Sustainability, Decision Sparks Backlash Amid Vantara’s Illegal Wildlife Trafficking Claims

ENGLAND’S NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY has found itself the target of major backlash over the appointment of a new, unexpected faculty member Anant Ambani— son of one of Asia's richest men Mukesh Ambani. In September 2026, the university announced that Anant Ambani is to be appointed as its Professor of Sustainability, owing to his work in conservation and animal welfare via the Vantara wildlife conservation center. Conservationists and environmentalists have raised concerns about the university’s decision, considering the controversy surrounding how Vantara sources its animals.

The university said Ambani had been appointed as a professor of practice in recognition of “his work in conservation, biodiversity protection, animal welfare and environmental stewardship” and his “significant contributions to advancing a more sustainable future.”

A Newcastle University spokesperson, while giving details of Anant Ambani’s appointment as Professor of Sustainability, said, “The award of a professorship of practice recognizes Mr. Ambani’s contributions to conservation, biodiversity protection, animal welfare and environmental stewardship through his work with Vantara, a wildlife rescue and conservation initiative, and as the executive lead for the Reliance Group’s transition toward a green energy future.”

See also: After Conservationists, Courts Too Raise Concerns on Anant Ambani’s ‘Non-Public’ Zoo, Vantara; SC Probe to Reveal Full Story

However, Vantara wildlife conservation centre, owned by Anant Ambani, has been under scrutiny for quite some time and faced intense controversy regarding the scale and legality of its animal imports. Several investigative reports have revealed that the conservation center has acquired tens of thousands of wild animals globally since 2022, including strictly protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Amidst all these controversies, the appointment of Anant Ambani as Professor of Sustainability, that too in recognition of his wildlife conservation efforts, has rightfully evoked criticism from many. Additionally, people have questioned why Anant Ambani was appointed as Professor of Sustainability, considering he does not have relevant academic qualifications.

Environmentalists And Academicians Raise Concerns

Speaking with The Guardian, several prominent academicians and environmentalists have questioned Anant Ambani’s appointment as Professor of Sustainability. Ramachandra Guha, a prominent Indian public intellectual and author of Speaking With Nature: The Origins of Indian Environmentalism, questioned Newcastle University’s decision to appoint Ambani. He said, “I must say that it is a rather mystifying choice. As a scholar of Indian and global environmentalism, I can name at least 50 – perhaps 100 – individuals who are far better qualified to be thus honoured. They include soil scientists, energy scientists, water conservation experts, community forest workers, ecologists, pollution abatement experts etc., who have made real and tangible contributions to a more sustainable future for India and Indians.

“I wonder on whose advice Newcastle University has acted, and whether it did due diligence on what has and has not been done in these fields. Its appointment of Mr Ambani is puzzling in the extreme, and is likely to adversely affect the university’s institutional credibility and intellectual standing,” Guha continued.

Bhuvan Mangalore, an Indian investigator researching illegal wildlife trade who is currently completing a dissertation on Vantara at Anglia Ruskin University, reacted to the appointment by asking: “Is this a joke?”

Professor Matt Perry, Chairperson of the University and College Union branch at Newcastle University, said members of the university staff had raised objections to the appointment, citing environmental concerns. Professor Lyla Mehta, head of the climate, environment and sustainability department at the University of Sussex’s Institute of Development Studies, also expressed similar concerns and commented upon the increasing intersection of academia and corporate money as the harm it poses. She said: “As public funding for universities falls, there is a real danger that billionaire and corporate money begins to shape academia. Universities are supposed to be places that question power and hold corporations to account, not give them academic legitimacy.”

Lorne Stockman, research co-director at Oil Change International, said: “At a time when the climate crisis demands an urgent phaseout of oil and gas, we must demand our publicly funded institutions do better.”

Anant Ambani, the 31-year-old scion of the wealthy Ambani family, serves on the Reliance Group’s executive board, where he oversees renewable energy, and has an estimated wealth of £90billion. He founded Vantara, a 1,400-hectare (3,500-acre) private zoo near the family’s oil-refining facilities in Gujarat. The facility reportedly houses more than 150,000 animals, including 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles. Ambani also hosted his lavish pre-wedding celebrations at the facility, which were attended by celebrities and politicians.

Conservation organizations have previously questioned the sourcing of some animals at Vantara, particularly given the presence of endangered species. However, Vantara has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Vantara Wildlife Conservation Controversy And Illegal Wildlife Trafficking Claims

Vantara is recognized as the world's largest animal rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre. It was officially unveiled to the public in February 2024 with a purpose to rescue, treat, care for, and rehabilitate injured, abused, and endangered animals from across India and the world. However, the Ambani-owned conservation centre — which many refer to the Ambani’s family private zoo — has faced numerous allegations that it sources its animals via illegal wildlife trafficking.

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