Nana Patekar Dies at 75: Remembering the Legacy of the Veteran Actor, From Life’s Hardships to Becoming a Three-Time National Award Winner

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GRIEF SWEPT ACROSS THE COUNTRY after news of veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar’s death came to light. One of the most profound figures in Indian cinema, Nana Patekar is well-acknowledged for the choice of characters across his career. By taking on roles that portray the bitter truths of our society, he has carved a distinctive position for himself in Indian cinema, as well as in Marathi language cinema and theater.
He is also a three-time National Film Award winner, having received the recognition for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for his performances.
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In the early hours of Thursday, October 8, 2026, he was rushed to the Manipal Hospital in Goa in an unconscious state. Approximately an hour later, Mr. Patekar was pronounced dead after repeated attempts to revive his consciousness through CPR.
Mr. Patekar was a debutant actor in Director Muzaffar Ali’s film Gaman in 1978, alongside veteran actors Farooq Shaikh and Smita Patil. He played the role of Vasu, a primary antagonist in the film. He continued to play smaller roles in other films, but it was the choice of his films and their social narratives, which solidified his identity as an actor firmly among India’s populace.
It was his role in the 1989 movie Parinda that finally kickstarted his acting brilliance in front of the entire country. His representation of intensity and the crude social realities made him a relatable man on screen. Soon, Nana Patekar became a household name across the country, and also bagged his first National Film Award in the best supporting actor category for his role as a brutal and witty Gangster, Anna in 1990.
His first National Film Award for the Best Actor came in 1995, for his role as Pratap Narayan Tilak in the movie Krantiveer.
Mr. Patekar, however, was not only a renowned actor within the country. His role in the Academy Award nominated movie Salaam Bombay (1988), gave him an international audience and widespread recognition.
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Other notable films which occupy the hall of fame include, Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen (1992), Tirangaa (1993), Agni Sakshi (1996), Angaar (1992), to the later works in Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apharan (2005), Taxi no. 9211 (2006), Welcome (2007) and Rajneeti (2010).
In 2013, he was awarded the Padma Shri — the fourth highest civilian award in India — for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.
Nana Patekar was one of those individuals who were celebrated widely across different film-genre enthusiasts. One of the primary reasons for this was his humility and modest lifestyle. He had time and again spoken about the life in villages, and how he “comes to work here in the city and runs back to his village.” It was this attitude that strengthened his connection with the masses of the Indian populace.
As soon as the news of his demise spread, bollywood actors, political leaders, and the entire film fraternity reacted to this incident. Actors, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Prakash Raj, Riteish Deshmukh and a lot of other actors remembered his legacy and posted on X.
On X, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “There are some who leave a void in their absence. Nana Patekar was one such person, whose presence could fill up a room and he was a generational talent who commanded our attention when on screen. His work in the arts and his commitment to social causes remain an inspiration to us all. RIP, You will be missed sir but never forgotten.”
Political leaders across parties called on to celebrate Mr. Patekar’s legacy. Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, D.K Shivkumar, Devendra Fadnavis and President Droupadi Murmu shared their notes of condolences on his death.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences. He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people. His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”
However, he was not someone without controversies. In 2018, he was alleged of sexual harassment by actor Tanushree Dutta. The charges were cleared by the police in 2019, after they could not find sufficient evidence against him.
He was also engaged with the Indian Army during the Kargil war in 1999, upon receiving the due permission from the then Defence Minister George Fernandes. He was part of a Quick Reaction Team (QRT), and spent around two weeks.
Mr. Patekar’s life, thus, was a movie in itself. A journey filled with immense hardships, fame, glory and personal losses. Growing up in a family with financial difficulties, losing his father at 28, losing his elder son when he was just two, and then winning the National Film Awards, Mr. Patekar has inspired generations of Indian youth to envision a dream, no matter how difficult they seem to be.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[OG/AR/HP]
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