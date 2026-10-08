Nana Patekar Dies at 75: Remembering the Legacy of the Veteran Actor, From Life’s Hardships to Becoming a Three-Time National Award Winner

It was his role in the 1989 movie Parinda that finally kickstarted his acting brilliance in front of the entire country. His representation of intensity and the crude social realities made him a relatable man on screen. Soon, Nana Patekar became a household name across the country, and also bagged his first National Film Award in the best supporting actor category for his role as a brutal and witty Gangster, Anna in 1990.

His first National Film Award for the Best Actor came in 1995, for his role as Pratap Narayan Tilak in the movie Krantiveer.

Mr. Patekar, however, was not only a renowned actor within the country. His role in the Academy Award nominated movie Salaam Bombay (1988), gave him an international audience and widespread recognition.

See Also: Vimal Elaichi Ad: Delhi HC Reserves Verdict on Plea Against Notices to SRK, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff

Other notable films which occupy the hall of fame include, Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen (1992), Tirangaa (1993), Agni Sakshi (1996), Angaar (1992), to the later works in Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apharan (2005), Taxi no. 9211 (2006), Welcome (2007) and Rajneeti (2010).

In 2013, he was awarded the Padma Shri — the fourth highest civilian award in India — for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.

Nana Patekar’s Simplicity Earned Him a Lifelong Gratitude

Nana Patekar was one of those individuals who were celebrated widely across different film-genre enthusiasts. One of the primary reasons for this was his humility and modest lifestyle. He had time and again spoken about the life in villages, and how he “comes to work here in the city and runs back to his village.” It was this attitude that strengthened his connection with the masses of the Indian populace.

As soon as the news of his demise spread, bollywood actors, political leaders, and the entire film fraternity reacted to this incident. Actors, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Prakash Raj, Riteish Deshmukh and a lot of other actors remembered his legacy and posted on X.