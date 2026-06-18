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Lights, Camera, Action: From Costume Designer to Cinema, the Journey of Indrans Still Continues

He once quit school because of financial hardships, became an inspiration decades later when he returned to take his Class 7 examinations in 2024 at the age of 68
Image of Actor Indrans looking towards his left at 48th Kerala State Film Awards' ceremony
According to his IMDb profile, Indrans has acted in more than 250 films and eventually became a sensation in comedy.Sanu N, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
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Key Points:

Indrans debuted in 1981 with the film Choothattam as an actor and costume designer.
He has acted in more than 200 movies and has also received national award for his film Home (2021).
Indrans will be seen in his next film Chinna Chinna Aasai alongside Madhoo Shah.

INRANS IS OFTEN REGARDED as one of the pillars who played a vital role in shaping the contemporary Malayalam film industry. Having starred in more than 200 films, he is today one of the most prominent Malayalam actors, paving the way for the next generation as well. Long before he became a household name for his widely appreciated comic timing and acting skills, he worked as a costume designer in the Malayalam film industry.

With a career spanning four decades, Indrans has inspired millions of cinephiles with his charismatic persona both on and off screen. He debuted in 1981 with the movie Choothattam as both an actor and a costume designer, thereby solidifying his importance in the Malayalam film industry. He had to quit his studies due to his family's financial difficulties, but decades later, he returned to school to finish what he had once started. 

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He once quit school because of financial hardships, became an inspiration decades later when he returned to take his Class 7 examinations in 2024 at the age of 68.

Once known as Kochuvelu Surendran, Indrans had seven siblings and had to start working from a very young age. He learned tailoring from his uncle. Little did he know that one day he would become a recipient of the Kerala State Film Award and a National Film Award for his acting performances.

How did Indrans’ acting journey begin?

After beginning his journey as a tailor, Indrans started taking on small roles in films. He entered the film industry through K. Sukumaran Nair's Choothattam, where he worked as a costume designer while also taking up as many small acting roles as possible. Eventually, he gained recognition for his performance in Meleparambil Aanveedu (1993) and achieved his acting breakthrough with CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed. (1994).

From then on, Indrans never looked back.

According to his IMDb profile, he has acted in more than 250 films and eventually became a sensation in comedy. However, he refused to be typecast in similar roles. In 2018, he starred in V.C. Abhilash's critically acclaimed drama film Aalorukkam. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2018 for his performance as the protagonist, Pappu Pisharody, in the film. He later received a National Film Award Special Mention in 2023 for his portrayal of Oliver Twist in Home (2021).

A man in a suit holds food, walking behind an older man in distress who is bending forward. Palm trees in the background add a tense, dramatic atmosphere.
Indrans received a national award for his performance in Home (2021).[X]

He recently returned to the headlines with the release of his latest Tamil film, Karuppu, in which he stars alongside Suriya and Trisha. 

Indrans' career reached new heights as an actor when many of his characters became cult classics. From Ripper Ravi in Anjaam Pathiraa (2020) and P.P. Sasi Ashaan in the Aadu trilogy to Mattancherry Sukumaran in Karuppu (2026), his performances have left a lasting impact on audiences. Although he began his journey as a costume designer, today he is a renowned actor celebrated for his realistic, close-to-life performances in the Indian film industry.

[Edited by Khushboo Singh]

Image of Actor Indrans looking towards his left at 48th Kerala State Film Awards' ceremony
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