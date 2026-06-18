Lights, Camera, Action: From Costume Designer to Cinema, the Journey of Indrans Still Continues

INRANS IS OFTEN REGARDED as one of the pillars who played a vital role in shaping the contemporary Malayalam film industry. Having starred in more than 200 films, he is today one of the most prominent Malayalam actors, paving the way for the next generation as well. Long before he became a household name for his widely appreciated comic timing and acting skills, he worked as a costume designer in the Malayalam film industry.

With a career spanning four decades, Indrans has inspired millions of cinephiles with his charismatic persona both on and off screen. He debuted in 1981 with the movie Choothattam as both an actor and a costume designer, thereby solidifying his importance in the Malayalam film industry. He had to quit his studies due to his family's financial difficulties, but decades later, he returned to school to finish what he had once started.

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He once quit school because of financial hardships, became an inspiration decades later when he returned to take his Class 7 examinations in 2024 at the age of 68.

Once known as Kochuvelu Surendran, Indrans had seven siblings and had to start working from a very young age. He learned tailoring from his uncle. Little did he know that one day he would become a recipient of the Kerala State Film Award and a National Film Award for his acting performances.

How did Indrans’ acting journey begin?

After beginning his journey as a tailor, Indrans started taking on small roles in films. He entered the film industry through K. Sukumaran Nair's Choothattam, where he worked as a costume designer while also taking up as many small acting roles as possible. Eventually, he gained recognition for his performance in Meleparambil Aanveedu (1993) and achieved his acting breakthrough with CID Unnikrishnan B.A., B.Ed. (1994).

From then on, Indrans never looked back.

According to his IMDb profile, he has acted in more than 250 films and eventually became a sensation in comedy. However, he refused to be typecast in similar roles. In 2018, he starred in V.C. Abhilash's critically acclaimed drama film Aalorukkam. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2018 for his performance as the protagonist, Pappu Pisharody, in the film. He later received a National Film Award Special Mention in 2023 for his portrayal of Oliver Twist in Home (2021).