Major overhaul in the Agniveer Scheme: What are the key changes announced by the Union Government

ON NOVEMBER 4, 2026, THE UNION CABINET approved certain major changes to the Agnipath scheme, which has brought about an additional two years of engagement to their initial four-year period for 75% of Agniveers, alongside an opportunity to join the Indian Armed forces as regular recruits.

Earlier, there was a provision of enrolling 25% of Agniveers as regular cadres after the completion of their four-year tenure. The decision came after the cabinet approved the recommendations given by the three departments — the army, air force and the navy — which underscored the importance of balancing the armed forces with a younger force.

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Along with that, the government has also approved the provision for higher remuneration and an enhanced Seva Nidhi package for those opting for the period of second engagement.

Additional two-year and an enhanced salary package

The Agnipath Scheme was introduced on June 14, 2022, in order to recruit young personnels into the army, navy and air force for a four-year period. Under the new provisions, there is the provision for an engagement period beyond the initial four-year term for the first batch of 18000 Agniveer soldiers.

Under the original scheme, Agniveers were recruited for a period of four years, after which only 25% of the batch or cohort could be selected for regular service. The remaining 75% were outside this provision of full-time service. In the revised framework, there is a provision of an additional two-year engagement period for the remaining 75% of the Agniveers, after their four-year period.

Enhanced salary for the two-year period

The second major change is the revised remuneration scheme during the additional two-year period. The Ministry of Defence stated that the second engagement period would have an enhanced remuneration.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani in a press conference said that the decision has been taken after the evaluation of the Agniveers over the last four years, with the objective to enhance the youthfulness of the armed forces, alongside providing it with a bunch of experienced armed cadres.

In the press conference, he also said that those who will serve the additional two years, would receive enhanced salaries. They would receive Rs 43,500 in the first year, and Rs. 47,500 in the second year. Under the existing scheme, the first batch of Agniveers received a starting pay of Rs 30,000.

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Additionally, those who choose to leave the service after the two-year engagement will receive the Seva Nidhi package. In this revised package, the government would account for 70% of the contribution, as opposed to the existing policy of 50%-50% contribution from the Agniveer recruit and the government.

Until now, several states and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) provided reservation benefits in recruitment for 75% agniveers who are not retained in the armed forces. However, as the revised arrangement of retaining all agniveer recruits into regular service even after the six-year extension are set in motion, they are no longer eligible for the reservation benefits.



[Rh/AR]

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