ITBP DG’s Speech isn’t the First Instance of an Army Official at the Centre of Political Row: How did Former General Naravane’s Memoir Spark a Political Storm in Parliament

One of the most circulated parts of the yet to be published memoir was the interaction between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Naravane during the border clashes with China. “Jo uchit samjho, woh karo" (do whatever you deem appropriate), was the phrase from their interaction that caught major attention, as criticisms of poor accountability from the political executive came to the fore.

The issue attained a national significance after LOP Rahul Gandhi began mentioning an excerpt from the memoir that was published in the Caravan. BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju and Tejaswi Surya among others, vehemently opposed Rahul Gandhi’s citation of an “unpublished book” that was going through a scrutiny of the Defence Ministry.

Subsequently, the controversy went beyond the four-walls of the parliament, after Penguin Random House, India, — the book’s publisher — clarified that the memoir had not been officially released for print or digital formats on account of pending clearances.

What were the Grounds Over Which Citing Naravane’s Memoir was Barred in the Parliament?

Responding to the appeals by BJP leaders, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had referred to Rule 349 and Rule 353 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. The rules barred Rahul Gandhi from citing anything from The Caravan’s article that refers to the “unpublished memoir.”

Rule 349 is one of the most primary guidelines of parliamentary conduct. The Rule 349(i) provides that “any member shall not read any book, newspaper or letter except in connection with the business of the house.” However, it does not explicitly mention anything about “published or unpublished material.”

See Also: Delhi Police Registers FIR Over Circulation of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, After Parliament Row

Rule 353 on the other hand deals with allegations, defamation or incriminatory remarks by the members of the house. It mentions that no allegations of a defamatory or incriminatory nature can be made by a member against any person unless the member has given [adequate advance notice] to the Speaker and also to the Minister concerned, so that the Minister may investigate into the matter and provide a response.

What happened in the Parliament?

During the budget session in the Lok Sabha on February 2, 2026, LOP Rahul Gandhi referred to the memoir of Naravance, quoting an excerpt from The Caravan’s recently published article.

The house had taken up the motion to discuss the President’s address, when Rahul Gandhi took up the article and began to speak on the border tensions with China in 2020, and how the BJP government had “let down” the Army and the country’s national security.

The BJP leaders pointed out that Gandhi’s speech and the quotes from the article were not connected to the ongoing business of the house. Also, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unequivocally mentioned that the publication of the memoir is under scrutiny of the Defence Ministry and hence, unpublished.

Who is M.M. Naravane?

General Manoj Mukund Naravane was the 27th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) — the professional head of the Indian Army. After General Bipin Rawat’s sudden demise in an IAF helicopter crash, Naravane was entitled with the responsibility as the Chairperson of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC).