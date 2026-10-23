"Facing China Through Conventional Ways May Be Difficult": ITBP DG Confirms Face-Offs With China in Arunachal; Opposition Questions Modi Govt’s Silence

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2026, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur said that face-offs with China continue to occur at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border. In his address to the troops at a felicitation ceremony in Alwar, Rajasthan, he said, “Our Shaurya platoons are doing a great job. Earlier, some circumstances developed in Arunachal, leading to face-offs at many places, which are still ongoing. Our Shaurya Commando teams have done a great job.”
However, this did not sit well with the opposition, which questioned why the government remained silent despite the continuing face-offs with China. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Enough CLEAN CHITS to China. PM Modi must COME CLEAN before India!” He raised three questions in his post on X and demanded that the Prime Minister answer them publicly.
The situation between India and China has persisted following the BRICS Summit hosted by India, which Chinese President Xi Jinping attended from September 11 to 13, 2026. Since July, the two nations have held three high-level border talks, but confrontations have continued. Kapur’s address was the first official confirmation of rising tensions along the north-eastern border since July 2026.
Along with discussing the face-offs along the Arunachal Pradesh border, he also spoke about the Training Directorate, which he said had done an excellent job in operational preparedness. He said the training was preparing troops for strikes and that a second batch may have already started.
“The training for the strike will be completed before the end of 2027, and whatever equipment is required for it will be available at all our forward BOPs. In case of a situation like Galwan, our force will be better equipped to handle such situations,” he said.
He then discussed drone technology and how it could present a significant opportunity for India in dealing with China. He said, “To face China through conventional ways may be difficult because of their PLA (People’s Liberation Army) and BDR (Border Defence Regiment) capabilities and as they have invested a lot in it and have done a lot of modernisation, so they have gone far ahead.”
However, he added, “But drones are such a thing that relatively even a small nation can effectively take on a large nation with a small force.”
He then gave the examples of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Iran-US conflict, saying that drones had helped the countries involved. “Even a small nation can effectively take on a large nation with a small force. We saw Ukraine as a relatively small number compared to Russia, but Russia has about 15,000 to 10 to 15,000 soldiers being killed. Despite being a superpower, such a large country...” he said. He added that the technology had also helped Iran in its conflict with the United States.
He said the technology had changed the traditional roles of the army. “Since the advent of drones, we have seen significant progress on drone and anti-drone systems. There were things, and our Shaurya platoons also did a great job.”
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress party accused the ruling government of remaining silent despite the continuing face-offs. Mallikarjun Kharge wrote that “Three questions demand answers,” raising concerns related to national security, economic security and diplomatic accountability. He also said that the Army had his full support and “our complete confidence,” but added that national security required accountability from the ruling government, “not diplomatic photo opportunities and Hugplomacy!”
In his first question, which focused on national security, Kharge wrote “The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding? Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised? Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Why is the nation being kept in the dark?”
The second question focused on economic security. Kharge wrote “Since the Galwan sacrifice of 20 Indian Army bravehearts, (FY2020–21), Chinese imports have surged 102%, while India's trade deficit with China has ballooned 155% to $112.16 billion. Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admits China obstructs Indian exports. Yet, the Government is easing Chinese investment restrictions and considering PLI benefits for eligible China-linked ventures. Has Make in India become Import from China?”
The third question concerned diplomatic accountability. Kharge wrote “At least 23 reported Modi–Xi meetings and interactions, 25 Special Representatives' rounds involving NSA Ajit Doval, 36 WMCC meetings, and successive SCO and BRICS Summits. What tangible results have these engagements delivered? Have India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights been fully restored?”
Apart from Kharge, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and Jebi Mather also questioned why the government remained silent. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja also raised concerns over the differences between India and China and said they should be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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