"Facing China Through Conventional Ways May Be Difficult": ITBP DG Confirms Face-Offs With China in Arunachal; Opposition Questions Modi Govt’s Silence

“The training for the strike will be completed before the end of 2027, and whatever equipment is required for it will be available at all our forward BOPs. In case of a situation like Galwan, our force will be better equipped to handle such situations,” he said.

He then discussed drone technology and how it could present a significant opportunity for India in dealing with China. He said, “To face China through conventional ways may be difficult because of their PLA (People’s Liberation Army) and BDR (Border Defence Regiment) capabilities and as they have invested a lot in it and have done a lot of modernisation, so they have gone far ahead.”

However, he added, “But drones are such a thing that relatively even a small nation can effectively take on a large nation with a small force.”

He then gave the examples of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Iran-US conflict, saying that drones had helped the countries involved. “Even a small nation can effectively take on a large nation with a small force. We saw Ukraine as a relatively small number compared to Russia, but Russia has about 15,000 to 10 to 15,000 soldiers being killed. Despite being a superpower, such a large country...” he said. He added that the technology had also helped Iran in its conflict with the United States.

He said the technology had changed the traditional roles of the army. “Since the advent of drones, we have seen significant progress on drone and anti-drone systems. There were things, and our Shaurya platoons also did a great job.”