From the first meeting at a Greek restaurant to India’s politics: How did Sonia Gandhi’s love for Rajiv Gandhi eventually grew into a sense of belonging to India

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FROM MEETING RAJIV GANDHI at a Greek Restaurant in Cambridge to becoming one of the most prominent figures in India’s politics, Sonia Gandhi’s life has been nothing less than a mosaic of cultures, alongside witnessing the changing social and political dynamics in India quite closely since the last six decades.
When Sonia Gandhi arrived in India as a young bride, she knew very little about the country — which would eventually become the country she would reside in, and also become the chairperson of a national party in the same. This is what Sonia Gandhi has described in her forthcoming memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love set to be published on November 10, 2026.
See Also: When Sonia Maino Met Future PM Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek Restaurant and Married Him Three Years Later: Congress Leader Recalls How Her Love Story Began Ahead of Memoir Release
Prior to the publication, she has delved into her memoir in an interview with The Hindu, and reflected briefly about the landmark moments in her life, that she has also noted eloquently in her memoir.
In the interview, of the many anecdotes, the phrase that rightly captures the trajectory of Mrs Gandhi’s life is: “It's not just a love story between the two of us, it's also the story of how I grew to love Rajiv's family and the country he belonged to,” Gandhi said. “And then I too came to belong in it.”
Speaking to N. Ram, Sonia Gandhi mentioned about how their initial meeting at a Greek restaurant turned into one of the most profound partnerships, that took her to a completely different part of the world, and eventually becoming a central part of India’s politics.
Stressing on this transitory experience in her memoir, Sonia Gandhi said that, “I read it as a love story at its heart, the story of an extraordinarily strong, instantly formed bond of love between Rajiv and Sonia, which gradually grew into something much larger.”
Recalling her journey, Gandhi said that she knew very little about the country when she arrived as a young bride in India. Her understanding eventually developed through her experiences with Rajiv Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
“All that I am and know today, I learnt from them,” Gandhi said in the interview. It was their courage, empathy, commitment to a secular and democratic India, and their sense of duty as qualities that shaped her own outlook. And eventually, she became attached to the place beyond her bond with Rajiv Gandhi.
Thus, the sense of belonging to the country, as she describes in her memoir, emerged through her personal experiences shared with Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi —- particularly their commitment to a secular and democratic India.
See Also: “We were expecting it:” When Sonia Gandhi mistook gunshots for Diwali crackers before discovering that Indira Gandhi had been shot by her bodyguards at their residence
While speaking about the key sources of influence in her life that guided her through difficult times, Sonia Gandhi mentioned that it was the dedication or “pull towards duty” in Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It was their “pull towards duty” that inspired her and also helped her remain steadfast in her path.
Adding on to this, Sonia Gandhi also mentioned that it was this personal relationship, and particularly his relationship with Rajiv Gandhi — his sacrifices — that brought her into public life or provided the zeal to participate in politics.
Based on what Sonia Gandhi mentions in her interview with The Hindu, and the initial disclosures made by her about her memoir, it is without doubt a book that traces the socio-cultural and political history of the country that evolved alongside her life in the country.
Stressing on that Mrs. Gandhi unequivocally stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done great damage to the fabric of the country. “Over the last twelve years great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions,” she said. “Even after this government goes it will take time to restore our systems back to health, and great effort from political parties.”
However, she also stated that despite such a climate in the country people are now beginning to realize the situation in the country. “People are now beginning to be restless and recognize the damage. But I am optimistic and I know that the people of India will welcome and return to proper governance.”
[Rh/AR/RS]
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