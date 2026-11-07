From the first meeting at a Greek restaurant to India’s politics: How did Sonia Gandhi’s love for Rajiv Gandhi eventually grew into a sense of belonging to India

Speaking to N. Ram, Sonia Gandhi mentioned about how their initial meeting at a Greek restaurant turned into one of the most profound partnerships, that took her to a completely different part of the world, and eventually becoming a central part of India’s politics.

Stressing on this transitory experience in her memoir, Sonia Gandhi said that, “I read it as a love story at its heart, the story of an extraordinarily strong, instantly formed bond of love between Rajiv and Sonia, which gradually grew into something much larger.”

Recalling her journey, Gandhi said that she knew very little about the country when she arrived as a young bride in India. Her understanding eventually developed through her experiences with Rajiv Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“All that I am and know today, I learnt from them,” Gandhi said in the interview. It was their courage, empathy, commitment to a secular and democratic India, and their sense of duty as qualities that shaped her own outlook. And eventually, she became attached to the place beyond her bond with Rajiv Gandhi.

Thus, the sense of belonging to the country, as she describes in her memoir, emerged through her personal experiences shared with Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi —- particularly their commitment to a secular and democratic India.

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While speaking about the key sources of influence in her life that guided her through difficult times, Sonia Gandhi mentioned that it was the dedication or “pull towards duty” in Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It was their “pull towards duty” that inspired her and also helped her remain steadfast in her path.

Adding on to this, Sonia Gandhi also mentioned that it was this personal relationship, and particularly his relationship with Rajiv Gandhi — his sacrifices — that brought her into public life or provided the zeal to participate in politics.

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Based on what Sonia Gandhi mentions in her interview with The Hindu, and the initial disclosures made by her about her memoir, it is without doubt a book that traces the socio-cultural and political history of the country that evolved alongside her life in the country.