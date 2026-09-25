Sonia Gandhi Electoral Roll Case: Delhi Court Reopens the 1980 Voter Roll Case, Orders Fresh Hearing

The court observed that the matter had not been adequately handled by the magistrate, who failed to consider the two courses of action available under the law. The first was to direct the registration of an FIR, while the second was to proceed with an inquiry under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The court held that the magistrate failed to examine the central question of whether a cognizable offence, such as forgery, had been committed and instead focused on the issue of citizenship. But despite highlighting all this, the sessions court did not decide whether an FIR should be filed in the case and instead found that the earlier order had not adequately examined the legal issues.

It said that rather than determining whether the allegations against Gandhi disclosed a cognisable offence, the magistrate rejected the complaint without properly considering the legal options available. The court therefore directed the magistrate to hear the matter afresh, consider the submissions of the police and the complainant, and then pass a reasoned order according to law.

Sonia Gandhi Electoral Roll Case: What Happened in 1980?

The case stems from an allegation by advocate Vikas Tripathi that Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared in the New Delhi constituency electoral roll in 1980, before she acquired Indian citizenship. He highlighted that her name appeared in 1980, was later deleted in 1982 and was re-entered in 1983, after she acquired citizenship.

Tripathi, vice-president of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association, argued that a police investigation was needed into the circumstances surrounding these electoral entries, alleging that false or incorrect documents may have been used. He therefore sought a police investigation into the matter, alleging forgery, fabrication and fraudulent declarations.