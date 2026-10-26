“Chandrachud was Too Deferential to the Government”: Former Justice Sanjay Kaul’s Forthcoming Memoir Sparks a Major Stir Around the Ex-CJI’s Tenure; Questions Raised Over his Biases to the Government

FORMER SUPREME COURT JUDGE SANJAY KISHAN KAUL made a astounding revelation about former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice DY Chandrachud, stating that he was “too deferential” to the government regarding judicial appointments and had also asked Mr Kaul to take the “middle path” while presenting his ruling on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The startling revelations have been noted in a forthcoming memoir — named “Without Fear or Favour” — by the former Supreme court judge, and have sparked a major row in the country, as questions are raised over judiciary’s independence and autonomy in India.

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Speaking about his forthcoming memoir with journalist Karan Thapar of The Wire, Mr Kaul narrated some of the instances of his interaction with CJI Chandrachud, with the judicial appointments and PMLA case attaining primacy.

Former Justice Sanjay Kaul’s Memoir and Ex-CJI Chandrachud

Sanjay Kaul has written his memoir, named “Without Fear or Favour” which is set to be published with The Juggernaut. The memoir recounts his journey across the legal institutions of the country.

Discussing the contents of a pre-published manuscript of the book with Journalist Karan Thapar, Mr Kaul provided some insights into his relationship with the former CJI, DY Chandrachud, which have become the key points of discussing the health of the judicial system in the country.

Mr Kaul explicitly mentions his exchanges with Chandrachud over judicial appointments, the collegium system and the PMLA case. He felt that Chandrachud was “too deferential” to the government’s opinion regarding judicial appointments, which Mr Kaul felt was constraining the Collegium’s role in judicial appointments.

Similarly, Kaul also mentioned that Chandrachud had once asked him to take a “middle path” while deliberations on the PMLA case were in session.

What did Sanjay Kaul say about Ex-CJI Chandrachud and “Judicial appointments”?

In his book, Sanjay Kaul has detailed his interaction with Chandrachud on the question of judicial appointments. In the interview with Journalist Karan Thapar, Mr Kaul further narrated the incident.

Kaul said that the Ex-CJI was engaged in discussing the proposed names for judicial appointments with the Government prior to the Supreme Court’s Collegium officially deliberating and taking a decision. This practice, Kaul felt, was equivalent to taking the government’s “pre-approval.”

In the interview, Sanjay Kaul narrated one instance, — one he detailed in his forthcoming memoir — where Chandrachud asked him whether he should inform the government and take its views on the proposed appointments. Responding to this question, Mr Kaul, said in the interview that he had expressed his denial over this. He reportedly told Chandrachud that this should not be done, while the collegium was deliberating on the names for appointment.