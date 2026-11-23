The problem was first proposed by mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949 and it belongs to the field of algebraic geometry. The problem explores the question: If two mathematical structures have become identical after an extra dimension is added, does that mean they were identical even before adding the dimension? For decades, mathematicians had tried to find an answer to this question, but no one was able to demonstrate it like Gupta did.

She used a mathematical structure, three-dimensional affine variety, developed by mathematician Takanori Asanuma to show that the answer could be no in positive characteristic. In simpler terms, she demonstrated that even though two mathematical structures become equivalent after an additional dimension was added, their original structures can be different.

Her findings challenged an established assumption in algebraic geometry and became an important contribution to mathematical research. Her work in the field earned her several prestigious awards making her an important figure for women pursuing mathematics.

TIME100 Next India 2026

On November 19, 2026, Neena Gupta was named to the TIME100 Next India list under the Health and Science Innovators category. The list recognises 100 emerging leaders whose work, ideas, leadership and innovation are helping shape the country's future.

The 100 individuals who are featured on the list come from diverse fields, including business, arts, science, entertainment, sports etc. Gupta's inclusion in the Health and Science Innovators category recognises her contributions to mathematical research. This recognition adds another milestone to a career which was built on curiosity, perseverance and the courage to ask questions on the established ideas in mathematics.