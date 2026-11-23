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NEENA GUPTA, a professor at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, West Bengal, has earned international recognition for her work in the field of algebraic geometry, a branch of mathematics. Her interest in mathematics developed at an early age, with her mother encouraging her to ask questions and find solutions to problems. Today, the mathematician has earned a place on the TIME100 Next India 2026 list, which celebrates emerging leaders shaping the country's future.
She gained international attention following her 2014 groundbreaking work on the Zariski Cancellation Problem. The problem which has puzzled researchers and mathematicians for nearly seven decades. Following her breakthrough work, Gupta became one of the most recognised names among India's leading mathematicians.
In 2014, Neena Gupta came up with a counterexample to a version of the Zariski Cancellation Problem, a mathematical problem that has remained unresolved for nearly 70 years and challenged mathematicians for generations.
The problem was first proposed by mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949 and it belongs to the field of algebraic geometry. The problem explores the question: If two mathematical structures have become identical after an extra dimension is added, does that mean they were identical even before adding the dimension? For decades, mathematicians had tried to find an answer to this question, but no one was able to demonstrate it like Gupta did.
She used a mathematical structure, three-dimensional affine variety, developed by mathematician Takanori Asanuma to show that the answer could be no in positive characteristic. In simpler terms, she demonstrated that even though two mathematical structures become equivalent after an additional dimension was added, their original structures can be different.
Her findings challenged an established assumption in algebraic geometry and became an important contribution to mathematical research. Her work in the field earned her several prestigious awards making her an important figure for women pursuing mathematics.
On November 19, 2026, Neena Gupta was named to the TIME100 Next India list under the Health and Science Innovators category. The list recognises 100 emerging leaders whose work, ideas, leadership and innovation are helping shape the country's future.
The 100 individuals who are featured on the list come from diverse fields, including business, arts, science, entertainment, sports etc. Gupta's inclusion in the Health and Science Innovators category recognises her contributions to mathematical research. This recognition adds another milestone to a career which was built on curiosity, perseverance and the courage to ask questions on the established ideas in mathematics.
Other notable names on this year's list include Indian test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, actor Alia Bhatt, journalist Ritika Chopra and Anant Goenka of The Indian Express Group.
Neena Gupta was born in Kolkata, West Bengal, in 1984. From a young age, she developed an interest in mathematics. Her mother, Gyanlata Gupta, played an important role in her life, nurturing her curiosity towards the subject. She used to organise friendly competitions between Neena and her brother when they were young, encouraging them to solve mathematical problems. At first, Gupta practised mathematics as a hobby and enjoyed solving problems but then she eventually decided to pursue the subject as a career.
She completed her Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics from Bethune College in 2006. She later joined the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, where she completed her master's degree in mathematics in 2008 and her PhD in 2011, specialising in algebraic geometry. However, her academic journey was easy, during her masters studies, she was the only woman in her class studying mathematics.
After her breakthrough research, Gupta continued to receive awards and recognition for her contributions and work in the field of mathematics. In 2019, she received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, one of India's highest scientific honours. In 2021, she was awarded the DST-ICTP-IMU Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries.
She has since received several other honours, including the Nari Shakti Puraskar (2022), the TWAS-CAS Young Scientist Award (2023) and the Infosys Prize in Mathematical Sciences (2024). In 2025, she also delivered the prestigious Emmy Noether Lecture, organised by the Association for Women in Mathematics and the American Mathematical Society.
[OG/VP/RS]
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