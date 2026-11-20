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SARTHAK SIDHANT, a class 12th student who spotted anomalies in Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) on-screen marking (OSM) system, has cracked into the Time100 Next India 2026 list.This is the first ever such list of the reputed Time Magazine featuring 100 emerging Indian leaders whose innovation and ideas are moulding India’s future into a bright prospect, published on Thursday November 19, 2026.
The 18 year old has found himself head to head with the likes of actress Alia Bhatt, singer Diljit Dosanjh, filmmaker Aryan Khan, actor Vickey Kaushal, space startup Skyroot’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Chandana and many other leaders from the fields of technology, startup, Business and Artificial intelligence.
See Also: 'Not Even a Single Mark Increased': Class 12 Student Vedant Reacts to CBSE Re-Evaluation Result After Answer Sheet Mix-Up
Originally belonging to Bokaro, Jharkhand Sarthak later moved to Ranchi with his parents for higher education. His parents, both are computer engineers which naturally cements his intuition towards technology. He started getting engaged with computers from the age of Three.
“In Class 6, I realised that I could teach myself coding from the internet,” Sarthak said in one of his interviews with The Hindu.
The doubt in Sarthak’s mind, regarding CBSE’s newly introduced checking system On-Screen Marking, arose after seeing his marks much lower than expected. He then applied for a scanned copy of his board examination answer sheets and started his investigation related to the board's evaluation system. He then eventually submitted his findings before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.
In the OSM system, the physical answer sheets of the students are turned into a scanned copy and the teacher uploads them into a secure digital platform, organizing and then sending those copies electronically to a particular assessor for the evaluation.
This system came under scrutiny when a drastic fall in the class 12 result percentage was noted spurring students, parents and educators to cast their doubts on the new examination process.
Another issue that Sidhant raised in his blog that went viral on social media, was that CBSE allegedly modified some tender rules while awarding the contract of managing the OSM system to a Hyderabad based company, Coempt EduTeck.
See Also: CBSE OSM Security Flaws Exposed: Who Are Vedant Srivastava, Nisarga Adhikary and Sarthak Sidhant?
Sidhant launched his own public government procurement portal after he received almost 1.66 crore records from the Centre's Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal.
Sidhant announced on X, "Transparency needs to be accessible. Within the past 2 weeks, around 1 crore 66 lakh records were scraped from the government's CPP Portal. The Nation's procurement database is now publicly available to all," he added.
Sidhant has urged everyone to use the database and analyse the information on their own. "Download the database and start diving deeper. This is the beginning. More things to come," he added.
[Rh/GS]