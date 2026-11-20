See Also: 'Not Even a Single Mark Increased': Class 12 Student Vedant Reacts to CBSE Re-Evaluation Result After Answer Sheet Mix-Up

Who is Sarthak Sidhant

Originally belonging to Bokaro, Jharkhand Sarthak later moved to Ranchi with his parents for higher education. His parents, both are computer engineers which naturally cements his intuition towards technology. He started getting engaged with computers from the age of Three.

“In Class 6, I realised that I could teach myself coding from the internet,” Sarthak said in one of his interviews with The Hindu.

The doubt in Sarthak’s mind, regarding CBSE’s newly introduced checking system On-Screen Marking, arose after seeing his marks much lower than expected. He then applied for a scanned copy of his board examination answer sheets and started his investigation related to the board's evaluation system. He then eventually submitted his findings before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.

In the OSM system, the physical answer sheets of the students are turned into a scanned copy and the teacher uploads them into a secure digital platform, organizing and then sending those copies electronically to a particular assessor for the evaluation.

This system came under scrutiny when a drastic fall in the class 12 result percentage was noted spurring students, parents and educators to cast their doubts on the new examination process.

Another issue that Sidhant raised in his blog that went viral on social media, was that CBSE allegedly modified some tender rules while awarding the contract of managing the OSM system to a Hyderabad based company, Coempt EduTeck.