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A MATHEMATICIAN working at Anthropic — an American artificial intelligence public benefit corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California — has made headlines with his claim of discovering the proof of the 167-year-old Riemann Hypothesis with the assistance of the company’s AI chatbot, Claude.
The claim, if it turns out to be true, would shake the world of academicians as well as the techno-digital landscape, as it marks a remarkable development in mathematical research and demonstrates the growing efficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) in solving complex scientific problems.
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The Mathematician, Levent Alpöge, a researcher at Anthropic, has claimed that he has found the solution to the famous Riemann Hypothesis after working with Claude, the artificial intelligence model developed by the company. The claim came in the form of a four-page statement published on his personal website on Friday, November 20, 2026.
In the statement made public by Alpöge, he wrote that, “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis.”
According to Alpöge’s statement, he had been working with Claude over several months. He had spent years trying to solve the mathematical problem and subsequently trained the model to approach the mathematical problem. At the same time, he also credited Claude for making significant progress during the final stages of furnishing the proposed proof of the mathematical problem.
Describing the AI model’s contribution, Alpöge said that the efficiency of Claude in working towards the conclusion of the problem went beyond his expectations. He also added that the proposed proof extends beyond the original Riemann Hypothesis to address the “Generalized Riemann Hypothesis,” and that with time, he could also solve the “Extended Riemann Hypothesis.”
Detailing in the statement about the procedure, Alpöge said that the proposed proof was formalized using Lean — a programming language and proof assistant that allows mathematical arguments to be checked by computers.
Simply speaking, Lean helps verify mathematical reasoning by checking whether individual steps in a proof follow logically from its preceding statements, thereby allowing to test the formal correctness of a mathematical argument.
As of now, Alpöge has released the formalized version of the proof, while acknowledging that the argument is quite lengthy and needs to be worked on to ensure simplicity in understanding from a conventional mathematical point of view.
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The claim has taken the academic and research world by storm, as mathematicians outside Anthropic are also taking a close look at it. According to the Associated Press, the Clay Mathematics Institute, which administers the Millennium Prize Problems, continues to list the Riemann Hypothesis as unsolved. Its president, Martin Bridson, has indicated that there needs to be an independent evaluation of the proof, and that it would require considerable time and effort.
The Riemann hypothesis is a mathematical problem concerning the distribution of prime numbers. It was first proposed by German Mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1859, and since then, remained one of the most challenging unsolved questions in the world of numbers and mathematics.
Now, Prime numbers are the ones that are only divisible by themselves and the number ‘one.’ For instance, 2,3,5,7,11, 13 and so on. Therefore, there was a gap in finding the underlying pattern governing their distribution, apart from the stated logic of prime numbers.
It was this exact issue that the Riemann Hypothesis attempts to explain. The hypothesis proposes that all the non-trivial zeros of the Riemann zeta function have a real part equal to one-half. In mathematical terms, these zeros lie along a specific vertical line — known as the critical line — in the complex plane.
Hence, it has remained unresolved since Riemann first proposed it in 1859, making it one of the longest-standing questions in modern mathematics.
[OG/AR/RS]
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