A MATHEMATICIAN working at Anthropic — an American artificial intelligence public benefit corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California — has made headlines with his claim of discovering the proof of the 167-year-old Riemann Hypothesis with the assistance of the company’s AI chatbot, Claude.

The claim, if it turns out to be true, would shake the world of academicians as well as the techno-digital landscape, as it marks a remarkable development in mathematical research and demonstrates the growing efficiency of artificial intelligence (AI) in solving complex scientific problems.

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The Mathematician, Levent Alpöge, a researcher at Anthropic, has claimed that he has found the solution to the famous Riemann Hypothesis after working with Claude, the artificial intelligence model developed by the company. The claim came in the form of a four-page statement published on his personal website on Friday, November 20, 2026.

In the statement made public by Alpöge, he wrote that, “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis.”

How did Claude help solve the mathematical problem?

According to Alpöge’s statement, he had been working with Claude over several months. He had spent years trying to solve the mathematical problem and subsequently trained the model to approach the mathematical problem. At the same time, he also credited Claude for making significant progress during the final stages of furnishing the proposed proof of the mathematical problem.

Describing the AI model’s contribution, Alpöge said that the efficiency of Claude in working towards the conclusion of the problem went beyond his expectations. He also added that the proposed proof extends beyond the original Riemann Hypothesis to address the “Generalized Riemann Hypothesis,” and that with time, he could also solve the “Extended Riemann Hypothesis.”