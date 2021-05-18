Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Indian Consumption Expenditure On Health To Increase: Report
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Indian Consumption Expenditure On Health To Increase: Report

Increasing health expenditure because of the pandemic is having a meaningful impact in rural areas

0
Health
In particular, the rural core has now jumped to 6.4 percent in April 2021 and would rise further in May 2021. Pixabay

Health expenditure of Indians is likely to surge from the current levels and impact the expenditure on items of discretionary consumption, according to an SBI Ecowrap report. “Health expenditure, currently at 5 percent of overall PFCE (private final consumption expenditure), could increase by at least 11 percent from the current level. This is likely to also result in squeeze in expenditure on other items of discretionary consumption, a recipe for a cutback in consumer spending,” it said.

It noted that although CPI inflation slowed to 4.29 percent in April 2021 from 5.52 percent in March 2021, primarily due to easing food prices, as the pandemic rages through India, it is worthwhile to look beyond the headline inflation.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

In particular, the rural core has now jumped to 6.4 percent in April 2021 and would rise further in May 2021. Increasing health expenditure because of the pandemic is having a meaningful impact in rural areas. Item-wise inflation of Health CPI shows a persistent month-on-month increase in inflation of non-institutional medicine, and X-ray, ECG, pathological tests.

Health
The core CPI, which was showing a decline of 57 bps, increased in relative terms by 18 points. Pixabay

Even hospital and nursing home charges have increased in April 2021. In the current pandemic, headline inflation may not be incorrect to look at, said the report. “A more important price concept is the relative prices which are not a monetary phenomenon but their movements convey important information about the scarcity of particular goods and services as now like health,” it said.

ALSO READ: Working 55 Hours A Week Increases Risk Of Death: Study

It noted that overall CPI declined in April 2021 because of a significant decline in food CPI, but when the relative prices of food items as compared to overall CPI, the deceleration was not sharp as it was seen in actual food CPI. Similarly, for certain items like fuel and health, the increase in relative prices is maximum.

The core CPI, which was showing a decline of 57 bps, increased in relative terms by 18 points. “We believe such distortions in relative prices must be looked through now as it could have an important impact on ratcheting up future inflationary expectations..,” the report said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleWays To Practice Yoga Off The Mat And Into Your Daily Life
Next articleKnow If The Covid-19 Vaccines Can Get Adulterated

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How Dressing Up For Work From Home Can Help You

NewsGram Desk - 0
During the pandemic, people's relationship with clothes has shifted significantly, as people prioritize comfort and convenience over appearance. Furthermore, the lockdown has left most...
Read more
Environment

New Extinct Crocodile Species Found In Australia

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new extinct crocodile species dating back to millions of years ago has been discovered in the sparsely-populated Australia Outback. A team from the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Know The Importance Of Post-Covid Cardiac Care

NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart specialists and cardiologists have sounded the alarm on the Covid-19 virus affecting the heart and its processes, causing many fatalities. Ravindra Singh Rao, Specialist,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Dressing Up For Work From Home Can Help You

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
During the pandemic, people's relationship with clothes has shifted significantly, as people prioritize comfort and convenience over appearance. Furthermore, the lockdown has left most...
Read more

New Extinct Crocodile Species Found In Australia

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A new extinct crocodile species dating back to millions of years ago has been discovered in the sparsely-populated Australia Outback. A team from the...
Read more

Know The Importance Of Post-Covid Cardiac Care

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart specialists and cardiologists have sounded the alarm on the Covid-19 virus affecting the heart and its processes, causing many fatalities. Ravindra Singh Rao, Specialist,...
Read more

Reminiscing Over The Deliciousness Of Walnuts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite three months of scorching heat, summer is full of reasons to invest in well-being, from seasonal fruits and vegetables, long days, and international...
Read more

Is There A Possible Solution For The Israeli-Palestinian Issue?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
During the last week, hundreds of Palestinian protesters have been wounded in clashes with Israeli police and more than 197 are dead in Gaza...
Read more

Main Causes Of Lifestyle Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle disorders are a major cause of death in almost every country now. The occurrence of these problems is not a one-day process; people...
Read more

Know If The Covid-19 Vaccines Can Get Adulterated

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India is known as the pharmacy of the world, but the country has also been battling the challenge of counterfeit drugs for long. While...
Read more

Indian Consumption Expenditure On Health To Increase: Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health expenditure of Indians is likely to surge from the current levels and impact the expenditure on items of discretionary consumption, according to an...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada