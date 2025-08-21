‘America’s Nicest Judge’ Frank Caprio Dies at 88 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Frank Caprio, the retired Rhode Island municipal judge who gained national fame as the star of the television show Caught in Providence, died on August 20, 2025, at the age of 88. His official social media accounts confirmed that he “passed away peacefully” after “a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.”

“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” the family said in a statement.

America’s Nicest Judge Frank Caprio became beloved for his compassionate courtroom demeanour and viral clips that showcased his humour and empathy.

His show Caught in Providence, filmed in his courtroom, aired nationally from 2018 to 2020 and earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. Clips from the show have been viewed more than 1 billion times on social media.

See Also: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Weekly Jan Sunwai at Civil Lines Residence