‘America’s Nicest Judge’ Frank Caprio Dies at 88 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

Key Points
Frank Caprio, famed as “America’s Nicest Judge,” died at 88 on August 20, 2025, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
His courtroom style and TV show Caught in Providence earned him worldwide admiration
Caprio’s family remembered him as “beloved for his compassion, humility"
Frank Caprio, the retired Rhode Island municipal judge who gained national fame as the star of the television show Caught in Providence, died on August 20, 2025, at the age of 88. His official social media accounts confirmed that he “passed away peacefully” after “a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.”
“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” the family said in a statement.
America’s Nicest Judge Frank Caprio became beloved for his compassionate courtroom demeanour and viral clips that showcased his humour and empathy.
His show Caught in Providence, filmed in his courtroom, aired nationally from 2018 to 2020 and earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations. Clips from the show have been viewed more than 1 billion times on social media.
A day before his death, Caprio posted a video on Instagram, asking his followers for prayers. "As I continue this difficult battle, your prayers will lift my spirit," he said. "Unfortunately, I've had a setback, and I'm back at the hospital. I ask you again, if it's not too much, that you can remember me in your prayers. I'm a great believer in the power of prayers."
Caprio described his courtroom as a place “where people and cases are met with kindness and compassion.” He became widely admired for dismissing tickets with grace or offering leniency while still upholding justice.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1936, Caprio grew up in an Italian-American family and spent most of his life in the city. He served as the chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2023, marking a nearly 40-year judicial career.
In 2023, Caprio revealed his pancreatic cancer diagnosis and regularly shared updates about his treatment with his followers. His openness and resilience drew support and admiration from around the world. Caprio’s legacy endures as a judge who showed that fairness, kindness, and dignity could coexist with justice. [Rh/Eth/VS]
