Former SFJ Insider Breaks Silence on Pannun’s Leadership and the Future of Sikh Movement

New Delhi, 2 September, 2025: Former Sikh for Justice (SFJ) member Gurpreet Singh Nihang, who was also an associate of Khalistani activist and SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, weighed in on his recent decision to leave the US-based separatist Sikh organisation. In an exclusive interview with 5WH, Nihang shared his story of how he became a part of the organisation and what led to his exit after working alongside Pannun for nearly two decades.

Nihang played a significant role in SFJ. He was an active media spokesperson who delivered speeches and recorded videos for the secessionist organisation. According to him, the root cause of tension within the group came from political and ideological discourse. He pointed out that his exit mainly stemmed from a lack of transparency, disillusionment, and an ideological rift in the movement, which, according to him, lost its course along the way.

Sikh for Justice (SFJ) is a separatist organisation founded in 2009 by advocate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The organisation emerged in response to the need for legal action against those responsible for the killings of Sikhs after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.

The organisation has long been surrounded by controversy and has drawn worldwide attention. In an interview, former SFJ insider Gurpreet Singh Nihang shared his first encounter with Pannun and his associates in 2006–07. At the time, Pannun and his associates were organising the Sikh diaspora in California. He talked about the initial plan of the organisation, saying, “The initial plan was they wanted to fight for justice for the Sikhs… to punish [those responsible for the genocide that was committed in India.”

He shared that it was his father, a true Sikh, who stepped forward to support the growing movement. Nihang recalled the meetings which used to happen earlier and described them as “pretty big.” During this time, Pannun acted like a “servant” and, as Nihang said, “nobody at that time would’ve thought of the differences that came later.”

After the group’s inception, they filed high-profile cases against prominent political leaders like former Finance Minister and Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nihang stated that the results of these legal actions were “rarely” communicated with the rest of the organisation.

In 2015, SFJ announced plans to submit a report before the United Nations on the genocidal violence of 1984. The report contained more than a million signatures and even thumbprints. Nihang alleged that the report was supposed to be submitted in Switzerland but “he (Pannun) left them lying in the motel.” When the members demanded answers, Pannun’s associates would tell them, “Oh, Pannu doesn’t answer anybody.”

Nihang shared his bitter experiences in the later years with Pannun and the personal threats that ultimately led to his exit from SFJ. He said his departure came after years of tension, especially when his family started being targeted. Before Nihang left SFJ, Pannun told him that he did not need him. “Well, if they’re targeting your family because of me, leave me. I don’t need you,” said SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The core reason for his decision to leave Sikh for Justice mainly came from ideological differences within the movement. Nihang shared in the interview that he truly believes in and follows the Khalsa traditions and values. When asked what he wanted—Khalistan or Sikhi—he responded, “I would take Sikhi a thousand times over Khalistan.” He further added, “For me, Sikhi is more important; Khalsa traditions and values are more important.” Nihang supported his answer by explaining that “Sikhi is equality.”

He then talked about Pannun’s personality, which was different in public compared to private. He associated Pannun’s personality with egocentricity, saying that Pannun would come across as someone who did not want to be a leader in public. “Then inside he wants to be the leader,” stated Nihang.

Nihang further recalled rumours about the funding for SFJ. He explained that there were some rumours circulating about Pakistan being the source of all the finances for SFJ. Nihang also called Pannun out for saying that he was under threat only when convenient. “But you see him drinking coffee sitting in front of a Starbucks… in reality, we think his other people are more under threat,” Nihang said in his statement.

When Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in 2023, the community asked Pannun to hire a separate lawyer for Nijjar to fight for him. Nihang praised Nijjar for being a true Khalsa and said, “on the other hand… Pannu would say that if a thief got us Khalistan, we’ll take it.”

While talking about the Khalistan referendum campaign, Nihang expressed how the process lacked reliability. SFJ launched the non-binding Khalistan referendum to collect votes from the Sikh diaspora in several countries about whether Punjab should secede from India or not. He revealed that the ballot boxes for voting came from Walmart. Nihang further added, “They put stickers on them, patches on them, and made a small hole on top. No seal, nothing.” Nihang also dismissed the numbers announced by SFJ and deemed it implausible to collect such a large number in such a short time.

Former SFJ insider Gurpreet Singh Nihang said that he is now on a mission to deliver the true meaning of Khalsa. He wants people to be aware of the “shortcomings of our own people”—referring to SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Nihang, who left Sikh for Justice back in February, emphasised the traditions and values of Khalsa. He further urged the Sikh diaspora to become Khalsa: “Because once we become pure… once we become that Khalsa, then most of our problems will go away.” [5WH/VS]

