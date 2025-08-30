“Modi Wave” may be receding, but “Modi Magic” continues to resonate with the public; Both BJP and Congress know This. Mood of the Nation Survey offers crucial insights.

The Mood of the Nation poll was conducted by India Today to gauge the mood of Indian citizens.
The survey indicates that Narendra Modi remains the most trusted leader and the clear choice for prime minister
Despite this, many believe the government’s policies favour big businesses over ordinary citizens.
India Today, in collaboration with C-Voter, conducted a Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll—it is a biannual opinion poll carried out by the India Today Group—to gauge public opinion. The survey reflects that Modi continues to command the trust of the Indian public. Conducted between July 1 and August 14, 2025, it interviewed 54,788 respondents across all states and Lok Sabha constituencies
The data was weighted according to census demographics such as gender, age, income, education, caste, religion, and urban-rural distribution. C-Voter also adheres to ethical codes established by the World Association of Public Opinion Research and guidelines of the Press Council of India.
Results released in August 2025 show that 58 percent of respondents rated Modi’s performance as “good” or “outstanding.” Although this represents a dip of 3.8 percentage points from the February 2025 MOTN survey, it remains consistent with his approval ratings immediately after the 2024 general election.
When asked who is the best choice to lead India as the next prime minister, Modi polled at 51.5 percent, compared to 51.2 percent in February. His main opponent, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, trails far behind at 24.7 percent, giving Modi a substantial 27-point lead. This enduring popularity is reflected in the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) performance projections.
According to the MOTN survey if general elections were held today, the NDA would secure 324 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats—52 more than required for a simple majority. While this is 19 seats fewer than the 343 projected in February, it remains far higher than the 293 seats actually won in the 2024 election. The alliance’s projected vote share of 46.7 percent also marks a four-point increase over the 42.5 percent it secured in 2024.
At the government level, 52.4 percent of respondents said they are either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the NDA’s performance. This is a decline from February’s 62.1 percent. For the BJP, while its individual vote share remains steady at 40.6 percent, its seat tally has fallen from 281 in February to 260 now—12 seats short of a simple majority, though still an improvement from the 240 seats won in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
As speculation grows over who might succeed Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emerges as the leading contender. According to the August 2025 survey, 28 percent of respondents back Shah as the next prime minister, up from 26.8 percent in February. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath follows closely with 26.4 percent support, rising from 25.3 percent six months ago. Other names include Nitin Gadkari (7.3 percent), Rajnath Singh (2.6 percent), and Nirmala Sitharaman (2.6 percent).
Yogi Adityanath remains the most popular chief minister in the country, but Amit Shah’s standing within the BJP positions him as the natural successor. This internal leadership dynamic suggests continuity in the BJP’s political strategy even if Modi eventually steps aside.
Modi has historically leveraged crises to strengthen his political standing. During his first term, the 2016 Uri attack and subsequent surgical strikes boosted his ratings, which spiked from 53 percent in August 2016 to 69 percent in January 2017. Similarly, despite the hardships of demonetisation in November 2016, Modi’s image as a decisive leader strengthened.
In 2019, following a decline in popularity, the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent Balakot airstrikes revived Modi’s ratings and helped propel the BJP to a landslide victory with 303 seats on its own and 353 for the NDA. His approval jumped from 54 percent in January 2019 to 71 percent by August.
However, the current crisis following Operation Sindoor has not delivered the same boost. While nearly 55 percent of respondents see it as a strong response to the Pahalgam terror strike, public opinion remains divided over the ceasefire narrative. About 33 percent doubt the transparency of government communication regarding the operation. When asked who brokered the ceasefire, 29 percent credited Trump’s pressure, 25 percent said Pakistan requested it, while nearly a third believed Modi made the decision unilaterally. This ambiguity has prevented Modi from gaining political momentum, unlike in previous crises.
Among the NDA government’s top achievements, rebuilding the Ram temple in Ayodhya ranks first, followed by infrastructure development, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, welfare schemes, and maintaining a corruption-free government. Operation Sindoor, however, ranks lower.
On the flip side, unemployment remains the biggest concern, with 27 percent citing it as the government’s top failure. Price rise (21 percent) and weak economic growth (7 percent) follow closely. A staggering 72 percent of respondents see unemployment as either a “very serious” (51 percent) or “serious” (21 percent) issue. Meanwhile, 61 percent report difficulties managing daily expenses, and 55 percent expect household incomes to stagnate or decline in the next six months.
Over 56 percent of respondents believe the Modi government’s economic policies favour big business at the expense of small firms, farmers, and salaried workers. More than 60 percent feel their economic situation has worsened or remained unchanged since Modi first came to power in 2014. Perhaps most strikingly, only 45 percent rate Modi’s economic performance higher than that of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is backed by 43 percent—a sharp narrowing from the 22-point gap seen in August 2024.
The survey also highlights public concerns about democratic institutions. While 64 percent believe India’s elections remain free and fair, 32 percent disagree. Similarly, 35 percent suspect voter rolls may have been manipulated in Maharashtra and Haryana. In the judiciary, only 37 percent express full trust, 47 percent partial trust, and 12 percent distrust it entirely. Furthermore, 46 percent of respondents believe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax Department are being misused for political ends.
Freedom of speech is another concern, with only 52 percent feeling comfortable expressing opinions on politics and religion. Overall, 48 percent of respondents believe Indian democracy is “in danger,” while 39 percent disagree.
Despite these concerns, Modi continues to be viewed as the best leader to navigate India through turbulent times. The survey shows 51.5 percent of respondents back him as the best prime ministerial candidate if elections were held today, compared to 24.7 percent for Rahul Gandhi. Other contenders, including Amit Shah (2.3 percent), Akhilesh Yadav (1.8 percent), Yogi Adityanath (1.6 percent), and Mamata Banerjee (1.5 percent), trail far behind.
When asked about India’s best prime minister ever, 43.9 percent chose Modi, compared to 13.9 percent for Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 13.6 percent for Indira Gandhi, and 12.2 percent for Manmohan Singh. However, Modi’s rating has slipped from 50.7 percent in February 2025, reflecting the challenges of sustaining sky-high popularity amid growing discontent.
The August 2025 Mood of the Nation survey underscores the paradox facing Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. On one hand, Modi retains an overwhelming lead over Rahul Gandhi and remains India’s most trusted political leader. The NDA also continues to enjoy comfortable electoral dominance, with projections suggesting a solid majority if elections were held today. On the other hand, growing concerns over unemployment, inflation, democratic institutions, and a perceived pro-business tilt in economic policies point to rising discontent.
