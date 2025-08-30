“Modi Wave” may be receding, but “Modi Magic” continues to resonate with the public; Both BJP and Congress know This. Mood of the Nation Survey offers crucial insights.

India Today, in collaboration with C-Voter, conducted a Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll—it is a biannual opinion poll carried out by the India Today Group—to gauge public opinion. The survey reflects that Modi continues to command the trust of the Indian public. Conducted between July 1 and August 14, 2025, it interviewed 54,788 respondents across all states and Lok Sabha constituencies

The data was weighted according to census demographics such as gender, age, income, education, caste, religion, and urban-rural distribution. C-Voter also adheres to ethical codes established by the World Association of Public Opinion Research and guidelines of the Press Council of India.

Results released in August 2025 show that 58 percent of respondents rated Modi’s performance as “good” or “outstanding.” Although this represents a dip of 3.8 percentage points from the February 2025 MOTN survey, it remains consistent with his approval ratings immediately after the 2024 general election.

When asked who is the best choice to lead India as the next prime minister, Modi polled at 51.5 percent, compared to 51.2 percent in February. His main opponent, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, trails far behind at 24.7 percent, giving Modi a substantial 27-point lead. This enduring popularity is reflected in the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) performance projections.