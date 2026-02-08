Indian-Origin Restaurateur Vikas Nath Convicted for Spiking Woman’s Drink at London Club

The woman told the court that she felt “betrayed” by Nath. She said he had warned her and her friend about drink spiking days before the incident, recalling, “I remember him forewarning my friend and me about drinks being spiked.” She added that she had met Nath “roughly six times” before the incident, mostly for lunches at venues including the Beaverbrook Town House hotel and Nath’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Benares.

She told the court that Nath had an unusual habit of testing drinks with a straw, saying, “I always found it quite strange, he would put a little straw in to try it,” and adding, “I became acclimatised to seeing him doing it.” She also said that their relationship had never been sexual and that she had always felt safe around him.

On the night of the incident, staff members warned her that her drink may have been tampered with, she told the court. She initially refused to believe it. “I remember vividly defending Mr Nath, saying, ‘There is no way he could do that’,” she said. She later said she felt deeply hurt after learning the truth.

Prosecutor Tim Clark KC told the court that Nath had tried to dispose of evidence after realising he had been “rumbled.” “They watched Nath put a straw into her drink, sticking his finger over the top,” he said. He added that Nath went to the lavatory and threw the bottle into the cistern before police arrived.