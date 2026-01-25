Sir Mark Tully - BBC Journalist And Author, Who Called India Home and Valued Its Religious Richness, Dies at 90

Sir Mark Rully Passes Away At 90

Sir Mark Tully, a British broadcaster and journalist for the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) India, passed away on January 25, 2026, aged 90. He was a prominent journalist, with roots in India, and had extensively covered India during most of his lifetime. He served as the Bureau Chief for BBC New Delhi for 20 years. Respected among international and Indian journalists alike, he was also known for being a brilliant writer. He penned down nine books during his course of life, and several other essays.

Roots In India

Mark Tully was born on October 24, 1935 in Calcutta, India. His father was a businessman and mother a housewife, born in Bengal. At the age of nine, Tully’s parents took him to Britain for schooling and higher education. He studied history and theology at Trinity Hall, Cambridge, and later went to Lincoln Theological College. He intended to become a clergyman, but dropped out of the aforementioned college after having second thoughts.

His career saw all kinds of turbulence. Spending a significant period in India, he was well versed in both English and Hindi. Although he remained a British citizen, he also got an Overseas Citizenship of India late in his life.

