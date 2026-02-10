The Secret Behind the Success of the Jain Community in India

Key Points:
The Jain community has its own exclusive app comprising businessmen, industrialists, professionals, and others, with the aim of supporting the upliftment of society at large.
The JITO One World App focuses on trade finance and business development, with sellers from the Jain community and buyers open to all.
The app integrates multiple sections, including JITO Matrimonial, JITO Jobs, JITO Sports, and other community-focused services.
As per a report by the United Religions Initiative (URI), there are around ten million followers of Jainism worldwide, with the majority residing in India. Although Jains constitute only about 0.4% of India’s population, the community has often been credited with relatively high levels of wealth and strong educational achievements.
Jainism is one of the oldest religions to have originated in India, and members of the community are closely knit, placing strong emphasis on family values, prosperity, and social bonding.
The Jain community is not only widely recognised for its strong family connections but also for its bonding through virtual platforms. The Free Press Journal reported on 9 February 2026 about a Jain community exclusive application, the JITO One World app, which is expected to be fully operational by March–April 2026.
The app has been launched by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), a community comprising Jain members such as businessmen, industrialists, professionals and others, with the aim of supporting the upliftment of society at large.
The JITO One World App has been introduced to focus on trade finance and business development, where the seller will belong to the Jain community while the buyer can be anyone. As of 10 February 2026, the JITO organisation has over 20,000 members, with its major objectives centred on three pillars: economic development, education, and service.
The Free Press Journal reported that the One World App will serve multiple purposes and will be integrated with various sections such as JITO Matrimonial, JITO Jobs, JITO Sports, and others. The Jain-exclusive app is designed to enhance the community’s reach in trade and business, with youth and business memberships priced at ₹35,000. Investments facilitated by JITO will also support members by providing new functional and growth opportunities.
In India, the Jain community mainly resides in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, with sections of the community scattered across other parts of the country. Although the community’s origins are often associated with the eastern regions of India, its presence can also be traced strongly to the western parts of the country.
According to a study by the Pew Research Centre, the Jain community is credited with a strong educational background, with a majority of its population being graduates compared to the general public. India’s 2011 Census further reported that around 34% of Jains possess at least a degree or another form of higher educational qualification.
The recent mobile application venture by JITO was developed in collaboration with Kaizen Infotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to enhance the community’s reach through the integration of technology.
