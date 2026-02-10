The Secret Behind the Success of the Jain Community in India

As per a report by the United Religions Initiative (URI), there are around ten million followers of Jainism worldwide, with the majority residing in India. Although Jains constitute only about 0.4% of India’s population, the community has often been credited with relatively high levels of wealth and strong educational achievements.

Jainism is one of the oldest religions to have originated in India, and members of the community are closely knit, placing strong emphasis on family values, prosperity, and social bonding.

The Jain community is not only widely recognised for its strong family connections but also for its bonding through virtual platforms. The Free Press Journal reported on 9 February 2026 about a Jain community exclusive application, the JITO One World app, which is expected to be fully operational by March–April 2026.

The app has been launched by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), a community comprising Jain members such as businessmen, industrialists, professionals and others, with the aim of supporting the upliftment of society at large.