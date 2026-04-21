Gunfire, Kirpans, and Chaos: Violent Clash Inside German Gurdwara Leaves 11 People Injured

Turbans Flying around. Firing of a gun. Kirpans out. This was the scenario that unfolded when a group of around 40 people violently clashed with each other at a Gurdwara located in Germany on Sunday afternoon, 19th April, 2026. The scuffle left at least 11 people wounded, prompting the deployment of a special police tactical unit to mitigate the matter. Police investigations are underway to probe into the matter, with at least one person detained.

In the Sikh temple located in Germany's Moers, North Rhine-Westphalia region, on Sunday afternoon, 19th April, a brawl ensued over a dispute related to the Gurdwara’s finances and its management. Authorities have yet to corroborate this claim and have not issued an official statement as to why the clash erupted.

The confrontation over the dissent quickly amplified into a brawl, with one of the groups carrying out coordinated attacks against the other. According to eyewitnesses, the involved people were armed with pepper spray, knives, kirpans, and, reportedly, a firearm.

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Speaking to the German news outlet Bild, an eyewitness stated: "Shortly before the prayer service, attackers used pepper spray, then one fired a pistol. I also saw knives."

Allegedly, the factions had sustaining disagreements over matters related to the Gurdwara, centred on issues like committee control, influence, and alleged financial disagreements. The tensions reached a tipping point, which resulted in the violent clash.

"The background is a dispute between former committee members and the current ones. It also involves money belonging to the community. There have been problems and trouble for quite some time. But mainly it’s about influence and who has the say here in the temple," the eyewitness added in their statement, as per Bild.

Independent journalist Ravindra Singh Robin, in a X post, alleged that the violence stemmed from disputes over the temple’s Golak (a donation box that is kept at the gurdwara, for the purpose of keeping financial donations, offerings, and gifts). In addition, the former administration of the Gurdwara was involved in an effort to seize back their influence over the religious place after being voted out of power, which added fuel to the fire.

As the clash intensified, panicked worshippers fled the premises over fear of getting caught in the crossfire. One eyewitness stated that as chaos erupted people rushed out of the building barefoot.

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Among the eleven individuals who were wounded in the clash, many are believed to have suffered head injuries, as per media reports. Although conflicting accounts have arisen from other news outlets, which claim that the extent of the injuries weren't as much, with light cuts, head, or leg wounds.

Individuals from the Sikh community have taken to social media to express their shock and condemn over the incident. Writing on X, journalist Ravinder Singh Robin described the incident as "shocking", adding, "Sikhs fighting inside [a gurdwara], turbans in the air, kirpans (meant to protect the weak) turned on each other."

Man Aman Singh Chhina, a journalist and author by profession, posted about the incident on X and deemed the incident as a "shameful clash" and wrote that "Turbans were tossed and kirpans were used to attack each other in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib."

Seeing the scale at which the violence escalated, police officials sprang into action, launching a large-scale operation to manage the situation. Around 100 officials, including a Special Task Force unit from Dusseldorf, were deployed at the site after gunshots were fired within the building. Ahead of the arrival of the special task force, local authorities sealed off the Gurdwara, fearing an armed suspect was inside. While no gunman was found, one person was detained.

The concerned authorities have since launched an official probe into the matter, investigating not only the violent clash, but also the underlying issues related to the Gurdwara’s governance and finances, which resulted in the clash. This incident has come across as a major shocker, as the Sikhs are associated (both by others and themselves) with maintaining peaceful relations and harmony with each other.