Arson, Stabbings, And More: Post-Poll Violence Rocks Constituencies Across Kannur District as Political Tensions Heighten

Disturbing instances of violence have emerged across multiple regions in Kerala, as the pattern of post-poll violence in the state repeats itself. The district of Kannur has reported multiple election related violence across its constituencies, hours after polling concluded on 9th April.

Violence erupted in the early hours of 10th April in Kerala’s Payyannur, hours after the assembly election polling concluded in the constituency. A CPM stronghold, the constituency witnessed attack to property to assault to arson, and a series of post-polls violence spread shockwaves through the Kannur district.

The residence of T. Puroshothamam, a native of Mahadeva Gramam and a prominent CPI(M) member, based on the assumption that he worked for former CPM leader and UDF-backed independent candidate V Kunhikrishnan, was attacked by unknown assailants.

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The attackers allegedly smashed the window panes of the house, and set his four-wheeler on fire. His family members sprang into action timely, quickly putting out the flame. Consequently, Puroshothamam suffered losses of around 5 lakhs. A case has been registered in the Payannur Police station, and officials have launched an investigation into the matter.

Puroshothamam denied participating in the election campaign of UDF Independent candidate V. Kunhikrishnan, however, remarked that he had attended a book inauguration event of the candidate.

Expressing his condemnation over the violence attacks, CPI M Leader V. Kunhikrishnan termed the violent incidents as a sign of the expansion of the “political mafia”.

“The attackers seemingly assumed Purushothaman supported me during campaigning. It is untrue. He only attended my book release function. In fact, he is a CPM member. We are witnessing the growing influence of a ‘political mafia’ in Payyannur. I mentioned this in my book. More violent things will happen again,” he said.

In another incident, the perimeter wall guarding the house of congress supporter K. P. Rekha, on which an election graffiti depicted Kunhikrishnan, was smashed down into debris.

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Elsewhere, P.V. Subhash, a CPM activist and former municipal ward councillor, woke up to discover a funeral wreath placed at his front gate — a menacing symbolic threat commonly used for political intimidation in the region.

In Taliparamba constituency, within the small town of Mayyil, the Congress Office, Gandhi Bhavan was vandalized in the hours that followed the conclusion of Polls. A blame game ensued in the town, as Congress leaders accused CPI workers. In a supposed coordinated attack, a UDF booth agent named P Bhaskaran, was assaulted in his house and was allegedly stabbed on Thursday 9th April. An attempted murder case has been filed in the Mayyil Police Station against UDF activist Krishnan in regard to this incident

Kannur DCC president Martin George claimed that the CPM is deploying gangs out of fear of losing ground in its strongholds. Fresh incidents of violence were reported from the Payyannur and Taliparamba assembly constituencies. Martin also accused the party of large-scale fake voting in both these segments. Giving an example, he alleged that Athira Krishnan, who is presently in Canada, voted at a booth in Payyanur with the help of former CPM councillor Pothera Krishnan. “Votes of many people who are currently abroad were cast in a similar manner,” he said, urging the Election Commission to conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary action.

In a statement, CPM Area Secretary Adv. P. Santosh strongly denied any involvement of the party in the violence. Strongly condemning the acts of arson and vandalism, Santosh demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and asserted that the CPM had no role in the post-poll violence in Payyannur. Police have registered multiple cases and are keeping a close watch on the area to prevent any further incidents.

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