Indian Tourists Perform Garba on Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Video Sparks Social Media Outrage

How users on social media reacting:

Several viewers on social media described this particular incident as a joyful expression of culture and tradition, on the other hand several users are criticizing the video clip. This is not the only incident where the Indian tourists showed a lack of civic sense overseas.

One user said, “A group of happy and excited Gujaratis are receiving hate for playing garba at an airport in Vietnam. But hey, it is mostly Gujjus who go on a vacation. Not you guys!“

Another user mentioned, “A group of Gujaratis just dancing in the airport is problematic - yet teenagers getting drunk, dancing on the streets and blacking out in public spaces in their gap year in Vietnam is acceptable. It’s just SAD.”

A user mentioned, “Indian tourists are seen performing Garba on the tarmac in Vietnam. Dancing on an airport tarmac is irresponsible and embarrassing.”

See Also: Fire safety a shared responsibility: Health Secretary

Viewers on the internet said incidents like these contribute towards the negative stereotypes such as inappropriate behaviour which are surrounding Indian tourists overseas and called for awareness of local rules and public behaviour.

A group of Indian travellers in Austria also received criticism in the year 2024 after videos went viral showing tourists turning a public tourist spot into an impromptu Garba gathering. In another case, several tourists at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa faced backlash for performing a dance.



Suggested Reading: