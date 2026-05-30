Indian Tourists Perform Garba on Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Video Sparks Social Media Outrage

A video of a group of Indian tourists performing ‘Garba’ at Vietnam airport has triggered a debate on social media
Viewers described this particular incident as a joyful expression of culture and tradition while others criticising it
The clip, widely shared across Instagram, Reddit and other social media platforms
A video of a group of Indian tourists performing ‘Garba’ at Vietnam airport has triggered an online debate around travel etiquette, people's safety as well as public conduct at airports. The clip, widely shared across Instagram, Reddit and other social media platforms, appears to show travellers dancing in a circle near a parked VietJet Air aircraft. According to several media reports, the airport officials eventually intervened and halted the activity.
The video clip triggered a heated debate, with users' opinions divided between cultural pride and how to behave in public restricted spaces. This video also raised questions about inappropriate behaviour in restricted areas and zones. In the clip, individuals are enthusiastically performing traditional Garba steps close to the aircraft. Airport tarmacs are controlled and security areas where passengers movements are restricted due to safety measures.
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Several viewers on social media described this particular incident as a joyful expression of culture and tradition, on the other hand several users are criticizing the video clip. This is not the only incident where the Indian tourists showed a lack of civic sense overseas.
One user said, “A group of happy and excited Gujaratis are receiving hate for playing garba at an airport in Vietnam. But hey, it is mostly Gujjus who go on a vacation. Not you guys!“
Another user mentioned, “A group of Gujaratis just dancing in the airport is problematic - yet teenagers getting drunk, dancing on the streets and blacking out in public spaces in their gap year in Vietnam is acceptable. It’s just SAD.”
A user mentioned, “Indian tourists are seen performing Garba on the tarmac in Vietnam. Dancing on an airport tarmac is irresponsible and embarrassing.”
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Viewers on the internet said incidents like these contribute towards the negative stereotypes such as inappropriate behaviour which are surrounding Indian tourists overseas and called for awareness of local rules and public behaviour.
A group of Indian travellers in Austria also received criticism in the year 2024 after videos went viral showing tourists turning a public tourist spot into an impromptu Garba gathering. In another case, several tourists at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa faced backlash for performing a dance.
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