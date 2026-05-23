Street Vendor’s Bold Message on Women’s Rights Goes Viral Across Social Media

A recent video of a street vendor has received widespread praise on social media platforms, many viewers are appreciating his honesty, emotional intelligence and strong support for women's dignity and equality. A street vendor selling crocheted flowers is in the spotlight for all the right reasons.

When a content creator Sonali Singh asked the street vendor regarding gender equality and how women are facing oppression or how society treats them? He delivered a profoundly progressive and moving take on gender equality. The content creator asks a crocheted flower seller, “Are women oppressed? Do you agree or not?” His answer is winning hearts online. The creator said that he sells crocheted flowers in Delhi’s Connaught Place and is working to build an online page for his business. Many shared how they would love to get in touch with the man to buy his products.

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How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Even his speaking skills and confidence will leave many of us educated people behind!” Another user mentioned on social media, “I want to buy all the flowers he is holding and give them back to him as a present.”

A third user commented, “Money cannot buy class and this is one of the classiest men I have seen on the internet. He left many educated people behind.”

That vendor boldly called out all the husbands who treat their wives like domestic help and slammed those men who abandon or cheat on their partners for bare minimum like the natural physical changes of pregnancy and childbirth. His raw answer and honesty wins the hearts of internet users. The video leaves the internet smiling and impressed. He particularly mentioned that husbands expect their wives to handle all the household work as if it is their only responsibility. They don’t have a life of their own.

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The street vendor also criticises men who cheat on their wives and said these behaviour comes from an unhealthy obsession with physical appearance and lack basic respect and understanding. The content creator captioned the video ‘Respecting women is a character thing’ on her instagram handle.

The street vendor also shared his point of view on modern social media culture by mentioning people are more interested in showing off online than valuing their real-life relationships and friendships. The video has received widespread praise on the internet, with many viewers applauding the vendor for his generous take on gender equality. This street vendor is setting an inspirational example how everyone should treat women and must understand they are also human beings not objects.

[AV]

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