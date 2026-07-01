Indians in the Girmit-[indentured]-descended diaspora experience disproportionately high rates of heart disease, often at younger ages, driven by a complex mix of genetic predisposition, migration-related lifestyle changes, stress and dietary transitions. This program explored genetics as well as culturally specific risk factors such as central obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity and high-carbohydrate diets, while highlighting prevention strategies rooted in traditional foods, community support and early screening. Our aim was to empower individuals and families to protect their heart health without losing the richness of their cultural heritage.

The following are excerpts from an Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (04/01/2026). The Zoom program was chaired by Shalima Mohammed from Trinidad and moderated by Dr. Seshni Moodliar Rensburg from England/South Africa. There were (4) speakers in the program. The topic was “Heart Health among Indians in the Diaspora” See the unedited recording of the program: https://www.youtube.com/@dmahab/streams