By Dr. Kumar Mahabir & Shalima Mohammed, MBP
The online programme highlighted the plight of descendants of indentured labourers in Fiji today. To understand the scope of this topic, we reflected on the period of indentureship between 1879 and 1916 when approximately 60,500 Indian indentured labourers arrived in Fiji. The first group arrived on May 14th1879. Fiji celebrated Indian Arrival Day 10 days before this programme.
Today, their descendants’ number about 240,000, comprising about one-third of Fiji's population. In 1986 - before the 1987 military coup - they were about 375,000. Despite transforming Fiji's agricultural landscape through generations of labour, Indo- Fijian farmers face severe ongoing challenges today with respect to land tenure. To get a direct insight into this reality, we shared a short video of firsthand accounts by Indo-Fijian farmers about the devastating impact of the non-renewal of their leases on their lives and livelihoods.
The following are excerpts from the 313th edition of the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre’s (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (24/05/2026). The zoom program was chaired by Aashirya Anroedh from the Netherlands whose parents are from Suriname, and moderated by Shalima Mohammed from Trinidad. There were (2) speakers in the program. The topic was “The Plight of Descendants of Indentured Indians in Fiji today.” See the unedited recording of the program: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgnuDfls8CY
Dr. Subhash Appanna who is from Fiji, holds a PhD in Governance and Public Sector Reforms from Swinburne University, Australia, and is the Deputy Head of the School of Business and Management at the University of the South Pacific. He said, in summary: "The complex historical journey of Indo-Fijians reflects a profound narrative of endurance, adaptation, and systemic contribution to Fiji's modern socio-economic structure. Originating from the repressive Girmit system of indentured labour introduced under British colonial administration in 1879, early labourers were subjected to severe economic exploitation, physical hardships and institutional subjugation within sugar plantation environments.
"Despite these oppressive conditions, Indo-Fijians managed to establish the foundational economic architecture of the nation through relentless labour, agricultural innovation and community reciprocity. As generations progressed, their strong emphasis on educational attainment, commercial enterprise and civic organization enabled them to transition from exploited agricultural workers into key contributors across various public, commercial and professional sectors. However, this socio-economic advancement was continually complicated by persistent political instability, constitutional debates, and recurring political upheavals throughout the post-independence era.
"Issues surrounding land tenure security, discriminatory legislative frameworks and political representation frequently created economic precarity, which subsequently accelerated internal rural-to-urban migration and substantial international emigration. Furthermore, institutionalizing collaborative research, historical documentation and community outreach will ensure these systemic issues are comprehensively addressed. To overcome these historical challenges, Fiji requires robust institutional reforms, transparent policy mechanisms and an inclusive framework of national governance that guarantees equal rights, secure land agreements, and genuine economic opportunities for every citizen.”
Pravind Kumar is currently living in Australia and is originally from Fiji. He is a Human Resources and Industrial Relations Manager who has done research on the historical sugar mills on the island of Taveuni in Fiji in the South Pacific Ocean. He said, in summary: "Understanding the cultural heritage, social cohesion and evolving historical consciousness of Indo-Fijians requires a dedicated examination of how traditional values were preserved and adapted through generations of adversity. When indentured labourers were brought to Fiji, they encountered an institutional system designed to dismantle their cultural identities, traditional social structures, and customary support mechanisms. In direct response to these oppressive plantation conditions, early communities relied heavily on cultural preservation, classical folk music, oral storytelling, and spiritual gatherings to preserve personal dignity, maintain a shared identity, and build collective psychological resilience. These essential cultural mechanisms served as critical coping strategies that enabled workers to endure the severe physical and mental strains imposed by plantation life.
"Over decades, these preserved customs gradually transformed into distinct cultural expressions that harmonized traditional Indian roots with local Fijian environment influences, shaping a unique identity within the country's multi-ethnic landscape. Furthermore, the grassroots establishment of local socio-cultural organizations, religious bodies and community-funded educational institutions played a pivotal role in safeguarding traditional heritage, empowering youth, and providing social support networks. In contemporary Fijian society, preserving this historical legacy is crucial for promoting meaningful cross-cultural dialogue, historical literacy, and mutual respect among diverse ethnic groups.
Engaging younger generations through comprehensive educational programs, archival documentation, and open public forums ensures that the struggles and achievements of early pioneers are neither forgotten nor misrepresented. Addressing modern social and economic challenges necessitates drawing upon this profound historical resilience to foster national solidarity, advocate for equal opportunities, and construct stronger inter-community relationships. The sacrifices of the Girmityas led to an educated class of professionals who have continued to migrate to countries, mainly USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and have produced globally-recognised academics attached to universities across the world. Fiji has produced the highest number of PhD recipients per population in the world.”
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