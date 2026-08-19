The online programme highlighted the plight of descendants of indentured labourers in Fiji today. To understand the scope of this topic, we reflected on the period of indentureship between 1879 and 1916 when approximately 60,500 Indian indentured labourers arrived in Fiji. The first group arrived on May 14th1879. Fiji celebrated Indian Arrival Day 10 days before this programme.

Today, their descendants’ number about 240,000, comprising about one-third of Fiji's population. In 1986 - before the 1987 military coup - they were about 375,000. Despite transforming Fiji's agricultural landscape through generations of labour, Indo- Fijian farmers face severe ongoing challenges today with respect to land tenure. To get a direct insight into this reality, we shared a short video of firsthand accounts by Indo-Fijian farmers about the devastating impact of the non-renewal of their leases on their lives and livelihoods.

The following are excerpts from the 313th edition of the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre’s (ICC) Thought Leaders’ Forum (24/05/2026). The zoom program was chaired by Aashirya Anroedh from the Netherlands whose parents are from Suriname, and moderated by Shalima Mohammed from Trinidad. There were (2) speakers in the program. The topic was “The Plight of Descendants of Indentured Indians in Fiji today.” See the unedited recording of the program: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgnuDfls8CY