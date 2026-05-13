World Girmit Day 2026: The Hostility Hindu Girmitiyas Endured from Fiji Missionaries and Colonial Press

By Vishaarad

On this World Girmit Day, celebrated annually on May 24, let’s have a look at the treatment Hindus faced when they initially arrived in Fiji.

Missionaries in Fiji expressed deep anxiety at the arrival of Hindu indentured laborers, fearing the spread of “idolatry” and the erosion of Christian influence. Primary sources reveal their alarm at the persistence of Hindu rituals, temples, and resistance to conversion.

Reactions of the people of influence in those times in Fiji i.e missionaries, newspapers prove the xenophobia faced by the Hindus.

Methodist missionary Rev. Joseph Waterhouse, writing in 1879 after the arrival of the Leonidas, warned: “The influx of Hindoo coolies threatens to flood these islands with heathenism. Their idols, their caste prejudices, and their heathen festivals will corrupt the natives and undo the work of the Gospel.” The Fiji Times (May 1879), reflecting missionary sentiment, reported: “The arrival of the Indian coolies is a matter of grave concern. They bring with them strange gods and customs which may imperil the moral fabric of our Christian colony.” Methodist Missionary Conference minutes (1880) noted: “We must guard against the spread of Hindoo superstition. Already temples are being erected, and sacrifices offered. Unless checked, this heathen influx will rival our mission work.”

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Rajendra Prasad, in Tears in Paradise, cites missionary correspondence: “The missionaries feared that the Girmitiyas, with their gods and rituals, would contaminate the Fijians, undoing decades of Christianization.”