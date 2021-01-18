Monday, January 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian Diaspora Indian Names Bloom In White House
Indian DiasporaLead Story

Indian Names Bloom In White House

Nearly two dozen Indian-Americans have been appointed or nominated to high powered positions on the Biden-Harris A-team

0
Indian names
Indian names serving White House. Pixabay

Kamala Devi Harris, Vivek Murthy, Gautam Raghavan, Mala Adiga, Vinay Reddy, Bharat Ramamurti, Neera Tanden, Celine Gounder, Atul Gawande are some of the Indian names that are blooming more now than at any other time in the innermost circles of the White House and that too within weeks after the #MyNameIs blowback to Republicans’ mangling of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ first name during the 2020 campaign. To date, nearly two dozen Indian-Americans have been appointed or nominated to high powered positions on the Biden-Harris A-team.

“KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever,” Republican Senator David Perdue, an ally of outgoing President Donald Trump, mocked as crowds of Trump fans erupted in laughter ahead of a super spreader-type rally in Macon before the November 3, 2020 election.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

As Perdue made a spectacle of himself, little did he or Trump know that two dozen Indian names would make it to the who’s who of the 2021 White House or that the blowback to the Senator’s comments would lead to record fundraising in Georgia, a whopping $1.8 million in 48 hours, where two Senate races were still to be decided. By January 6, the day a violent pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol building in Washington D.C., Harris’ Democratic party colleagues had won both the Georgia Senate seats, America’s balance of power had been transformed.

When Harris and President-elect Joe Biden take their oaths to lead America, they also herald the arrival to the White House of Indian-American success stories across a wide arc of subject matter expertise including medicine, economics, digital communications, and storytelling. There’s nothing remotely American about the lion’s share of these names – Gautam Raghavan, Vivek Murthy, Mala Adiga, Vinay Reddy, Bharat Ramamurthi, Neera Tanden, Celine Gounder.

Indian names
NEERA TANDEN. Wikimedia commons

Their Indian-ness is total, it’s for the white Americans to go figure that Murthy is ‘Moor-thee’ and not ‘Mirth-y’, that the second syllable in Gautam is ‘them’ as in ‘thump’ and not ‘tam’ as in Tim-Tam and so on. Harris has spent a lot of time explaining her name to America.

“First, my name is pronounced “comma-la”, like the punctuation mark. It means “lotus flower”. which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom,” she wrote in her memoir, “The Truths We Hold”.

During the campaign, that became a GIF, a video, a meme, and every kind of cultural insert on the internet. When Shyamala Gopalan Harris chose to name her firstborn Kamala, it was intentional and carefully thought through. “A culture that worships goddesses produces strong women,” she explained to the Los Angeles Times in 2004, when Kamala Harris was 40.

Indian names
KAMALA HARRIS. Wikimedia commons

Kamala is one of the 108 names of Goddess Lakshmi, the bestower of wealth, prosperity, and fortune in Indian Hindu culture. In a recent conversation with IANS, a political science professor and founder of AAPI Data Karthick Ramakrishnan pointed to the “very particular Tamil Brahmin experience” that Kamala Harris emerges from.

“But what was interesting was that she was not trying to pander, to speak about some kind of generic Indian-American or South Asian American experience. She was talking about her relationship with her mother, and our ancestors, relatives in India. And I think that came off as very authentic for a lot of people.”

ALSO READ: Here’s How Technology Enables Fluid Lifestyle Across Cities, Generations

During the Democratic National Convention in August 2020, Kamala Harris introduced herself to America in those very terms: “There’s another woman, whose name isn’t known, whose story isn’t shared. Another woman whose shoulders I stand on. And that’s my mother-Shyamala, Gopalan Harris.” In parallel, though, the US is no stranger to name changes as a method of cultural assimilation.

The quest for American-sounding or white-sounding names has been a tradition in immigrant communities in the US from the time the first outsiders arrived on Ellis Island. In fact, the first of Trump’s family in the US was a Drumpf – the outgoing US President’s grandfather Friedrich Drumpf came here as a 16-year-old. Yet, the roll call of two dozen Indian names headlining wave upon wave of White House appointees and nominees seems to be pointing in a new direction – a return to roots in a foreign field. Anyone who bet that mocking the name Kamala was a good idea in the year 2020 has gone broke. (IANS)

Previous article5 Rejoicing Movies To Watch This Season
Next articlePassion For Music And Perseverance Drove Meet Brothers Career A Long Way

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

NewsGram Desk - 0
Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days and abstinence should also be maintained after...
Read more
India

90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

NewsGram Desk - 0
People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Peer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three parents strongly support schools having mental health programmes like peer support leaders, a new poll suggests. The poll indicates that an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days and abstinence should also be maintained after...
Read more

90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

India NewsGram Desk - 0
People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due...
Read more

Peer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three parents strongly support schools having mental health programmes like peer support leaders, a new poll suggests. The poll indicates that an...
Read more

Here’s Why People Experience Abdominal Pain While Consuming Certain Foods!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods. According to the researchers, up to...
Read more

Is Tandav Web Series Promoting Religious Flares? Know The Reason Behind Controversy!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued notice to Amazon Prime, seeking its response to the complaints against its web series 'Tandav' starring Saif...
Read more

Akshay Oberoi: This Profession Can Knock You Down Multiple Times

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Akshay Oberoi has been a part of Bollywood for almost a decade now. He agrees that the acting profession is difficult and can knock...
Read more

B-Town Actress Kangana Ranaut Shares Awful Thing About Nepotism

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says after nepotism, the most awful thing about being an actor is going through a night shift. "Apart from nepotism and movie...
Read more

Cure. Fit Acquires Digital Fitness Company Onyx

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health and fitness startup Cure. fit on Monday announced it has acquired Onyx, a US-based fitness company that is building the world's smartest digital...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada