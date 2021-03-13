Saturday, March 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Indian Space Firm Invites Industry To Make Rockets
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Indian Space Firm Invites Industry To Make Rockets

NSIL was formed in March 2019 with a paid-up capital of Rs 10 crore and an authorized capital of Rs 100 crore as a state-owned central public sector enterprise

0
Indian space firm
The needs for new satellites with multiple users. IANS

State-run NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to make polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) rockets by Indian industry for carrying communication or observation satellites into the earth’s lower orbits, an official said on Friday.

“We have recently issued an RFP to manufacture the entire PSLV rocket by the Indian industry, which has been making various subsystems and components for rockets launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over the years for carrying multiple satellites into the earth’s orbits,” NSIL Director D. Radhakrishnan told IANS here.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Unlike in the present set-up, where Indian space firm ISRO procures various parts from the industry and assembles them into a rocket at its Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh for integrating and launching satellites, a consortium of Indian firms will make and assemble the rocket at their plants for integration at the launchpad with satellites. As the commercial arm of the space department, NSIL plans to initially procure five rockets from the industry for launching multiple satellites of Indian or foreign customers from the spaceport.

“As part of the space reforms process, we have been mandated to own and operate space assets, including satellites and launch vehicles (rockets) and provide end-to-end services on a commercial basis,” said Radhakrishnan, who is in charge of the company’s technology and strategy.

Indian space firm
Two new communication satellites to be launched by ISRO soon. IANS

The state-run NSIL was in the news recently for launching Brazil’s earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 on February 28 from the Sriharikota spaceport onboard ISRO’s PSLV-C51 rocket along with 18 other satellites. Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

“The new mandate also envisages a paradigm shift in providing space-based services to a demand-driven model from the present supply-driven model,” said the company in a statement.

NSIL was formed in March 2019 with a paid-up capital of Rs 10 crore and an authorized capital of Rs 100 crore as a state-owned central public sector enterprise to take over the production and operation of launch vehicles from ISRO. “We have also undertaken transfer of technologies to the Indian industries from ISRO so as to enable them to make rockets and satellites for domestic and overseas customers and for launching them from the Sriharikota spaceport,” said Radhakrishnan.

ALSO READ: India Agrees To Expand Space Cooperation With Italy, informs ISRO

The RFP mandates the consortium to procure subsystems and components from the vendors, who have been making and supplying them to ISRO’s PSLV and GSLV (geosynchronous launch vehicle) rockets that carry heavy satellites into the geostationary orbit, about 36,000 km above the earth.

NSIL Chairman G. Narayanan said: “We will soon finalize the needs for new satellites with multiple users and start procuring, owning, launching, and providing space-based services, primarily in the communications sector.” The 2-year-old company is in talks with the Department of Space to take ownership of two new communication satellites to be launched by ISRO soon for providing direct-to-home (DTH) services and broadband services in the Ku band by private operators. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleGoogle Expects To Roll Out Information On Vaccination Centers On Maps
Next articleEmployment Report: Freelance Jobs In India Grew 22 Percent In January 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more
Lead Story

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

Here’s a List of Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Shelter To Stay Animals

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ditching the idea of spending a whopping amount on pedigreed pets, several Bollywood celebrities are giving shelter to stray animals in their homes. IANS has...
Read more

Very Few Urban Slum Households in India Use LPG in Their Kitchen: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as government claims to have taken cooking gas penetration in the country to over 99 percent of households, an independent study on the...
Read more

Exhibition On Stonehenge Brings New Discoveries To Light

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Featuring 400 artifacts and the breakthrough science behind some of the latest discoveries about England's prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, which is also a World...
Read more

75 Percent Investors To Rely On AI Than Gut Feel By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, over 75 percent of venture capital (VC) and early-stage investors will bank more on data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) than gut...
Read more

People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People with high levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to be susceptible to 'fake news, a new study suggests. The studies, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada