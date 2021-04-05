Monday, April 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Indian Vegan Community Gears Up For 'Go Vegan'
IndiaLead Story

Indian Vegan Community Gears Up For ‘Go Vegan’

Hashtags #GoVegan and #EndSpeciesism in an endeavor to make people understand the message

0
vegan
Most people in India are still unaware about the vegan movement or veganism. Pixabay

Indian animal rights and vegan activists across the country will use the Twitter platform to raise awareness about veganism on April 8. One of the key themes for the vegan movement in India is laws around the exploitation of farm animals, said an organizer. Adding that most people in India are still unaware about the vegan movement or veganism, which is often described as a diet in popular parlance, Amjor Chandran, one of the organizers of Vegan India Movement, says: “It’s not a diet, but a social justice movement for animals to dismantle speciesism.

Speciesism is the human-held belief that all other animal species are inferior. Speciesist thinking involves considering animals–who have their own desires, needs, and complex lives–as means to human ends. This supremacist line of ‘reasoning’ is used to defend treating other living, feeling beings as property, objects, or even ingredients. It’s a bias rooted in denying others their own agency, interests, and self-worth, often for personal gain.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

A tweetathon event will be organized by the Vegan India Movement, as an initiative of grassroots vegan activists in India across the country to raise awareness about animal rights and veganism.

“I am much healthier and happier knowing no animal had to suffer for my food. I don’t drink cow’s milk and don’t eat meat because no one should suffer for our choices,” says actor Mallika Sherawat.

vegan
Veganism, which is often described as a diet in popular parlance. Pixabay

“I became vegan three years back simply because I chose to live out of my food choices and variety that I had. I did not want to hurt any living species for my greed on a food plate and saw that logically this gave me sounder sleep, healthier body and I was making a difference to the environment, and climate change. Biggest was my compassion for the sufferings and cruelty meted to the animals,” says Sangeeta S Bahl, who climbed Everest at the age of 53 and holds the title of the Oldest Everester in India.

“Veganism is the fastest growing social justice movement of our time. Vegans abstain from causing intentional harm towards animals and do not support industries that exploit animals. Vegans abstain from consuming meat, eggs, honey, milk derived from animals, dairy products, products tested on animals, and are also against using animals for entertainment, clothing, or any other purpose,” adds Amjor.

ALSO READ: Consumption of Vegan Food Linked To Poorer Bone Health

“While the earth heaves under the weight of our greed, and our resources run out, we have been presented an opportunity of a lifetime. To rethink. Today we have a choice to change the way we eat, to change the way we live. No taste is worth our freedom. Or theirs,” opines singer Anushka Manchanda.

Adds Acharya Prashant: “Veganism is the strongest name for compassion.” Previously, the Vegan India Movement has also organized campaigns, mainly online in recent times, on this issue. In the tweetathon, members of the movement will use hashtags #GoVegan and #EndSpeciesism in an endeavor to make people understand the message and urge them to abstain from consuming animal products that inflict suffering on innocent animals. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleSingapore Online Business Quick Starter Guide
Next articleIIT Hyderabad Develops 5V Dual Carbon Battery

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

NewsGram Desk - 0
but disruption led by the pandemic greatly impacted them physically and emotionally. Online schooling, isolation, quarantine at home, lack of social interactions, lack of physical...
Read more
Business

Product Representation: What Your Promotional Products Say About You

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal  Any true entrepreneur realizes that it takes a team to see your dream come to fruition. That is because you can be...
Read more
Environment

Here’s India’s Action Plan For Saving Vultures From Extinction!

NewsGram Desk - 0
The crash in the population of vultures, nature's scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
but disruption led by the pandemic greatly impacted them physically and emotionally. Online schooling, isolation, quarantine at home, lack of social interactions, lack of physical...
Read more

Product Representation: What Your Promotional Products Say About You

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal  Any true entrepreneur realizes that it takes a team to see your dream come to fruition. That is because you can be...
Read more

Here’s India’s Action Plan For Saving Vultures From Extinction!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The crash in the population of vultures, nature's scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh...
Read more

PHDCCI: FDI Policy On E-Commerce Should Protect The Interests Of Smaller Merchants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Foreign companies who are allowed to setup up only e-commerce marketplace platforms should not have any direct or indirect control over the inventories, industry...
Read more

Study: Medications Likely To Increase Heart Disease In People With HIV

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Intake of certain medications that can lower blood pressure in people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), can also increase the long-term risk of heart...
Read more

External Factors May Help Kids Develop Internal Control

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The ability to control your own behavior, known as executive function, develops with many influences from outside the mind, suggests a new theory. The...
Read more

Why Isn’t Purple Color Used On Country Flags?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
JAYA CHOUDHARY Today, there are nearly 196 countries in the world, and almost none of them have purple on their national flags. Purple has never...
Read more

“Hinduism Beyond Ritualism”: IPS Officer’s Newest Book Is Talk Of The Town

India NewsGram Desk - 0
IPS and IITian Vineet Agarwal is a highly lauded contemporary genre author. He has also been awarded the President's Police Medal for his excellent...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada