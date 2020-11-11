Thursday, November 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Indians Prioritize Wellbeing Along With Plans For 2021
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

Indians Prioritize Wellbeing Along With Plans For 2021

49 percent chose domestic holidays in 2021 and 49 percent prefer receiving an experience over a product as a gift

0
Indians
With many seeking out normalcy in a not-so-normal year, most are deferring to turn international travel dreams into a reality in 2021, finds the survey. Unsplash

Indian consumers are mapping out their holiday season and shopping plans, but prioritizing their well-being comes first as most choose to spend more time at home, reveals Amex Trendex, a trend report from American Express.

With many seeking out normalcy in a not-so-normal year, most are deferring to turn international travel dreams into a reality in 2021, finds the survey. According to which 44 percent of respondents agree that they have thought of giving/getting gifts and celebrating to reconnect with family and friends. 49 percent chose domestic holidays in 2021 and 49 percent prefer receiving an experience over a product as a gift.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

It added that 25 percent of respondents in India plan on spending more on holiday season gifts this year, as compared to last year. 65 percent are more likely to shop online than in-store this year as they want to continue supporting small businesses. Close to 50 percent of Indian adults say that they are much more likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season, compared to previous years.

What’s on people’s gift and wish list? People are very interested in receiving experiences. When it comes to giving, 46 percent said they are more likely to give touchless gifts like a subscription or e-gift card this year.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

WFH = WORKING (OUT) FROM HOME

At-home digital fitness is most popular in India, where 54 percent of adults surveyed have purchased a subscription to a digital fitness program in the last six months. For Indian adults eating healthier and exercising more frequently are top personal wellness priorities.

Indians
45 percent of Indian respondents said they are saving more money for their next trip as a result of the pandemic. Pixabay

The report added that 50 percent of the respondents say they are more likely to care about fitness moving forward, and agreed they have an increased appreciation for it. Some are exploring new or different wellness habits and hobbies, with 47 percent agreeing that they found a new fitness hobby to stay healthy in the past six months while social distancing, it said.

India also ranked highest in respondents identifying their family/friends contributing to their overall wellness (91 percent). Globally, 81 percent of adults agreed to spend quality time with friends and family contributes positively to their wellness.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: मुंबई इंडियंस के दो बड़े नायक रहे यादव और किशन

LOOKING FORWARD TO TRAVEL, WHEN SAFE & SECURE

Indians emerge as avid holiday travelers with one in three respondents reporting that they traveled for major holidays last year but will not do so this year. Across the world, respondents are largely still wary of travel, saying they would not feel comfortable traveling until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available. 34 percent of Indians echo this sentiment.

Travel plans continue to take center stage in future planning, with 32 percent of Indians already dreaming about their next holiday. 1 in 2 (50 percent) Indian adults are interested in receiving a trip in 2021 as a gift this holiday season. Not surprisingly, they also marked a strong preference and were willing to pay extra for lodging and hotels that offered private and socially distanced amenities, eg: socially distanced spas (49 percent) and private pools (49 percent).

ALSO READ: How To Become A Stock Trader

45 percent of Indian respondents said they are saving more money for their next trip as a result of the pandemic. (IANS)

Previous articleITC Launches Earth Positive Chocolate- Fabelle La Terre
Next articleInfinique Mall- Online Curated Mall That Retails Rare

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Domestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 percent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate...
Read more
India

Restaurants Offering Stunning Diwali Dining Experience

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have missed going out for a while, with the festival around the corner people are cautiously stepping out to celebrate. If you're...
Read more
Business

Infinique Mall- Online Curated Mall That Retails Rare

NewsGram Desk - 0
Looking to shop for some bespoke and unique products from the cool confines of your home/office that can be delivered right at your doorstep? The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Domestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 percent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate...
Read more

Restaurants Offering Stunning Diwali Dining Experience

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have missed going out for a while, with the festival around the corner people are cautiously stepping out to celebrate. If you're...
Read more

Infinique Mall- Online Curated Mall That Retails Rare

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Looking to shop for some bespoke and unique products from the cool confines of your home/office that can be delivered right at your doorstep? The...
Read more

Indians Prioritize Wellbeing Along With Plans For 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian consumers are mapping out their holiday season and shopping plans, but prioritizing their well-being comes first as most choose to spend more time...
Read more

ITC Launches Earth Positive Chocolate- Fabelle La Terre

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the backdrop of consumers evolving preferences and its resolve to create a positive environmental footprint, ITC Ltd.s Fabelle Chocolates has launched a guilt-free...
Read more

Sleep Deprivation Leading to Greater Anxiety Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Getting only half a night's sleep hijacks the brain's ability to unlearn fear-related memories, which might put people at greater risk of conditions such...
Read more

Depression During COVID Due to Job Insecurity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found a strong association between employment insecurity and common symptoms of anxiety and depression among young adults due to COVID-19. The study, published...
Read more

New Treatment Developed for Lung Fibrosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lung fibrosis -- a condition in which the lungs become scarred over time -- has been a concern for COVID-19 patients, say, researchers, adding...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada