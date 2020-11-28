Sunday, November 29, 2020
India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase By $2.5 Billion

Reserves increased to $575.290 billion from $572.771 billion

Foreign Exchange Reserves
Foreign Exchange Reserves rose during the week ended November 20. Pixabay

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose $2.51 billion during the week ended November 20.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement, the reserves increased to $575.290 billion from $572.771 billion reported for the week ended November 13.

India’s forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $2.83 billion to $533.10 billion.

However, the value of the country’s gold reserves decreased by $339 million to $36.015 billion.

Nevertheless, the SDR value gained $4 million at $1.492 billion, while the country’s reserve position with the IMF rose by $19 million to $4.68 billion. (IANS)

