Delivering to your backyard in a fast & economical way!

In the past few years, what started as an idea has now turned into a multi-billion dollar industry. Apart from the traditional use cases like intelligence gathering, surveillance, spying, videography, etc. drones have now emerged as a tool for the delivery of food, medicines, and other essential and critical commodities.



Drone delivery has now made it possible to transport goods directly to consumers via the use of heavy-duty commercial drones. Though drones are not yet advanced enough to safely carry packages for long distances, they can still speed up the short-distance delivery processes. They can easily transport lightweight items to the final destination from the local stockyard, thus lowering the shipping time, distance, and cost.

Moreover, drones can be operated in two different modes, the primary of which is autonomous operation (using AI & ML) and the secondary is the manual operation by an operator located at a nearby distribution facility.



In the US, it is perfectly legal to conduct drone deliveries in all 50 states. Still, companies are exploring different obstacles to avoid any accidental violation of various aviation-related regulations. That's because many manned aircraft regulations also apply to drones. There is very little legislation that has been created specifically for drones alone.



Industry observers say that drone delivery for commercial use may soon become more common in the U.S. as more companies gain approval from the federal aviation administration which works on the safety rules governing the skies.



People living in remote areas may experience the biggest benefits of this. All you have to do as a customer is to download the app, select what you want to purchase, do the online payment, and wait for the delivery through drones in minutes rather than hours.



Several major corporations have started using drones for delivery. A few examples are Amazon, Walmart & DHL.