Designing Around ASRS Automation: How It Reshapes Warehouse Facility Layouts for Indian Distribution Hubs

Warehouses in India are changing, and this is because businesses are trying to handle a larger volume of orders in a limited space. As e-commerce is growing in various cities of India, it is expected that warehouses will store a larger volume of goods and deliver them in a quicker manner compared to previous times. The traditional design of a warehouse is facing a tough time in meeting this requirement.

This is where ASRS automation is beginning to change the way warehouses are planned. No longer are companies just expanding outward, but they are now working to use their vertical space more efficiently. Warehouse layouts are now designed based on how systems operate, not just how humans move. As land costs rise and delivery times get shorter, there is a shift towards a more efficient and sustainable design that is suitable for long-term warehouse operations.