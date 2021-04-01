Thursday, April 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Influence Of Music On Children
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryRelationships

Influence Of Music On Children

Listening to music in the mother's womb has a positive influence on the baby. The early years in a child's life is the intense period of brain growth and network-building capacity which happens only once in a lifetime

0
Music
Music is like a safe spot where the child feels its mother's warmth and belonging. Pixabay

Music plays an important role in developing a child’s growth, brain development, even before birth. Listening to music when a kid is in the womb is not only be soothing to the mother’s mood but also has a positive influence on the baby. By 24 weeks, as the babies ears form and develop, they have been shown to turn their heads in response to voices and noise in the last few months of pregnancy and can recognize their mother’s voice, native language, word patterns, and rhymes, says Furtados School of Music.

The early years in a child’s life can be termed as the “prime time” for his/her young developing brain. This intense period of brain growth and network-building capacity happens only once in a lifetime. As parents, this period of brief but unique opportunity is extremely important to encourage and facilitate the formation of brain circuitry in our infants, it adds.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Benefits of simple and slow music

The English word lullaby’ comes from the ï¿½lala’ or ï¿½lulu’ that are sounds made by mothers or nurses to calm children. These are sung in our most intimate spaces as our days come to a close, these songs hold far more than their function. As situations change, lullabies help to establish safe spaces for children.

Today, amid changes driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, lullabies endure as an especially important way to preserve tender moments between parents and their young children. It is like a safe spot where the child feels its mother’s warmth and belonging. A familiar tune or music or song becomes like a session of music therapy.

Music
Exposing your baby to music can speed up the process of learning to speak and help them to master complex language concepts. Pixabay

There is a growing body of research on how lullabies help soothe both the caregiver and child. Laura Cirelli, professor of developmental psychology at the University of Toronto, studies the science of maternal song. She found when mothers sang lullabies, stress levels dropped not just for the baby but for mothers as well. In her most recent work, she found that familiar songs soothed babies the most.

ALSO READ: Study: Children’s Autistic-Like Behaviors Related To Mothers’ Toxic Exposure

How does this impact children?

Language acquisition, or learning to speak, is natural for most babies, in other words, they learn a language simply through exposure and play. Studies have shown that exposing your baby to music can speed up the process of learning to speak and help them to master complex language concepts.

Marking this as an extremely important part of the growth of a child, Angela Mee-Lee in association with Furtados School of Music has recently launched its new course ï¿½Moments of Music and Magic’ that helps develop and stimulate the child’s brain through music. This is a mother-child bonding course that brings out the best of the child. The course is available on their website www.fsmbuddy.com. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleTips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home
Next articleCybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of online gaming has brought with it a slew of challenges and risks that include exposure of children to inappropriate content,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Among the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things...
Read more
Lead Story

Myths And Facts About New Zealand

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year again where you usually find yourself looking over your shoulder, being a tad suspicious of that story your...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of online gaming has brought with it a slew of challenges and risks that include exposure of children to inappropriate content,...
Read more

Influence Of Music On Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Music plays an important role in developing a child's growth, brain development, even before birth. Listening to music when a kid is in the...
Read more

Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Among the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things...
Read more

Myths And Facts About New Zealand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year again where you usually find yourself looking over your shoulder, being a tad suspicious of that story your...
Read more

Venom: A Mythological Fantasy-Mystery Set In Current Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Is the Mahabharat an epic or is it history? Is Ashwathama, one of the seven 'Chiranjeevis' or immortals, a figment of past imagination or...
Read more

WTO: World Trade To Grow By 8 Percent

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday that global trade is primed for a strong but uneven recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic shock,...
Read more

By 2025, 71.1 Percent Payment Transactions Will Be Digital Payments

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, digital payments collectively in India would account for 71.7 percent of overall payments volume, leaving cash and cheques at 28.3 percent, said...
Read more

The Indian F and B Industry Witnessed A Major Drift From Dine-In To Delivery Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian F&B industry witnessed a major drift from dine-in to delivery business with the pandemic working as a "catalyst" in the growth story....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada